Two parents charged after children were found living in deplorable conditions

MOUNT LOOKOUT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two parents are facing charges after three children were found living in deplorable living conditions.

According to investigators, Matthew Underwood and Merissa Underwood grossly neglected three small children. Officers say that dog feces were found on the floor. It was also discovered that the only heat working in the home was in the parent’s room. The children’s rooms didn’t have any heat and were cold.

Both parents are charged with gross child neglect.