UPDATE: Another victim comes forward after being sexually abused back in 2010

UPDATE: Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 11 am – MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Another victim comes forward in the case where a man repeatedly drugged and sexually abused women.

According to State Police, back in May of 2010, Matthew Keaton, who was 18 at the time, sexually abused a 16-year-old that he was in a relationship with. A complaint says Keaton and the victim went to Pipestem drive-in theatre in Lerona. Keaton then gave the victim two shots of vodka, and she lost consciousness. She woke up to Keaton sexually abusing her and bleeding. She tried to get away but couldn’t.

Keaton later took her to her home and dropped her off. The victim said that Keaton followed her and threatened her with bodily harm if she told anyone about what happened.

Five other women have said Keaton did the same thing to them. Keaton is facing many charges of sexual abuse, strangulation, and criminal invasion of privacy.

———-

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces a long list of charges after he allegedly drugged, strangled, and sexually abused women.

According to State Police, Matthew Keaton, 30, of Pipestem, was arrested and charged after he drugged and sexually abused women he had intimate relationships with. Between March 2020 and August 2021, Keaton was involved with five different women. Keaton would sedate the woman using prescription and over-the-counter sleep aids, along with alcohol, and sexually abuse them.

State Police conducted a search warrant on October 19, 2021, and seized many electronics. Hidden on the electronics were pictures and videos of the victims. Many pictures showed the suspect holding the eyelids of one victim open while she was sedated. The photos and videos depicted the suspect sexually abusing the victims without them knowing. One victim was even awake, but Keaton choked her until she passed out.

Police recovered nearly 1,000 photos and videos of one of the five women, where he choked her while working at Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and in the car. Police recovered nearly 1,000 photos and videos of one of the five women.

According to the victims, they did not consent to any of the sexual acts.

Keaton is charged with criminal invasion of privacy, sexual abuse, sexual assault, unlawful restraint, domestic battery, and strangulation. He is being held in Southern Regional Jail under a 200,000 dollar bond.