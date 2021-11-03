CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Predicting which of college football's remaining 6 undefeated teams will lose in Week 10

By Michelle R. Martinelli
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Thanks to some wild fun during Week 9’s games, there are now just six undefeated FBS teams remaining going into Week 10.

The Big Ten and American Athletic Conference each lost an undefeated team — Michigan and SMU, respectively — and are left with one apiece, while the Mountain West Conference disappeared from this list with San Diego State’s loss. So that leaves just Georgia in the SEC, Cincinnati in the AAC, Oklahoma in the Big 12, Michigan State in the Big Ten, Wake Forest in the ACC and UTSA in Conference USA.

Now, we can’t predict the future, as fun as that would be. But that’s not stopping us from attempting to educatedly guess which currently undefeated FBS teams will fall for the first time this weekend.

Here are our predictions for this week’s undefeated teams, based on their upcoming opponents, how they’ve played so far, ESPN’s Football Power Index projections and betting info from Tipico Sportsbook. (All games are on Saturday unless otherwise noted, and all rankings are from the AP Poll and Coaches Poll.)

No. 1/1 Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Wins: Clemson, UAB, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Florida

Chance of winning out: 49.5 percent

Week 10 game: Missouri (Noon ET, ESPN)

Undefeated after Week 10: Yes

Unless Georgia implodes at some point in the next month, we’re not picking against it to lose — mostly because it doesn’t look like more than one team (Alabama) could give it a run for its money. The Bulldogs are looking unstoppable right now and didn’t even let Florida get on the board until the fourth quarter of their 34-7 win in Week 9. They have the best defense in the country and ranked No. 1 among FBS teams in scoring defense (6.62 points/game), defensive yards per play (3.76) and red-zone defense (57.1 percent success rate). And through eight games, they’ve still only given up a total of 53 points — by far the best in the country. Georgia is the only team that hasn’t allowed more than 100 points total, and clearly, again, it’s not even close. It’s going to rock Mizzou’s world as 39.5-point favorites.

No. 2/2 Cincinnati Bearcats (8-0)

(Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Wins: Miami (Ohio), Murray State, Indiana, Notre Dame, Temple, UCF, Navy, Tulane

Chance of winning out: 52.2 percent

Week 10 game: Tulsa (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Undefeated after Week 10: Yes

Cincinnati is hanging in there, but its two most recent games were less-than-convincing victories, beating two-win Navy by a touchdown and topping one-win Tulane after a nail-biting first half. If the Bearcats want to be the first Group of 5 team to make the College Football Playoff, these wins need to be dominant and overwhelming to boost their playoff resume. However, this is about whether they’ll emerge from Week 10 undefeated, and we say yes, they will be as 22.5-point favorites. Cincinnati’s chance to win out just keeps going up week after week, and it’s still the highest among undefeated teams and third overall. But with only one ranked opponent left on its schedule, it seriously needs to increase its margins of victory.

No. 4/4 Oklahoma Sooners (9-0)

(Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Wins: Tulane, Western Carolina, Nebraska, West Virginia, Kansas State, Texas, TCU, Kansas, Texas Tech

Chance of winning out: 20.1 percent

Week 10 game: Bye

Undefeated after Week 10: Yes, duh.

The Sooners’ bye week came at the perfect time because while they’ve played better in recent weeks, overall, compared with the beginning of the season, they’re still inconsistent through a whole game. Luckily for them, they’ve still been able to maintain a perfect record, but they’ll need these couple weeks to get ready for No. 14 Baylor in Week 11.

No. 5/6 Michigan State Spartans (8-0)

(AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Wins: Northwestern, Youngstown State, Miami, Nebraska, Western Kentucky, Rutgers, Indiana, Michigan

Chance of winning out: 2.9 percent

Week 10 game: Purdue (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Undefeated after Week 10: Yes

Purdue is tricky for a lot of Big Ten teams, and this could be a trap game for Michigan State. The Spartans are probably riding high coming off a huge win against Michigan in Week 9, but they can’t overlook the Boilermakers and the chaos they can sow — especially after knocking off then-No. 2 Iowa in October. If the Spartans play like they did against Nebraska or Indiana, Purdue will have another upset on its schedule. But if star running back and Heisman Trophy candidate Kenneth Walker III continues putting up 100-plus-yard games and quarterback Payton Thorne keeps his completion percentage higher than 60, Michigan State will win. Even though they’re only 2.5-point favorites on the road, we’re predicting the Spartans win a classic Big Ten, low-scoring matchup.

No. 10/9 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-0)

(James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports)

Wins: Old Dominion, Norfolk State, Florida State, Virginia, Louisville, Syracuse, Army, Duke

Chance of winning out: 1.6 percent

Week 10 game: North Carolina (Noon ET, ABC)

Undefeated after Week 10: No

We’ve previously picked against Wake Forest and were wrong, and then in Week 9, the Demon Deacons crushed Duke. But Sam Howell and the Tar Heels present a larger problem than most of Wake Forest’s earlier opponents, and this should be a fun quarterback matchup between Howell and Sam Hartman — who are both ranked among the FBS’ top-20 passers. There’s not a lot of defense to be played between these two teams, so we’re thinking this ends up as a high-scoring shootout with two offenses that are averaging close to 500 yards a game. And although Wake Forest is the ranked and undefeated team in this game while the Tar Heels are 4-4, North Carolina is actually favored by 2.5 points. We welcome the Demon Deacons to prove us wrong yet again this season, but we’re going with Vegas and the Tar Heels to win a thriller.

No. 16/18 UTSA Roadrunners (8-0)

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Wins: Illinois, Lamar, Middle Tennessee, Memphis, UNLV, Western Kentucky, Rice, Louisiana Tech

Chance of winning out: 36.5 percent

Week 10 game: UTEP (10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Undefeated after Week 10: Yes

The Roadrunners are on a roll, and although their chance of winning out the rest of the season dropped a tad from 39.6 percent in Week 9, that’s still the eighth-best chance among FBS teams. They’re destroying their opponents this season with an average margin of victory of 20.6 points, and quarterback Frank Harris owns a top-20 completion percentage at 68.6, averaging 8.1 yards per pass. UTEP could give UTSA a little trouble — especially if the Roadrunners’ ground game tries to out-pace the Miners’ seventh-ranked defense (294.9 yards/game) — and keep the score close. But as 11.5-point favorites, we’re going with the Roadrunners remaining undefeated.

FanSided

College football upset picks Week 11: Ohio State and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 11 as Ohio State and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. What a wild weekend in college football. One team lost in a huge way, as Michigan State went from title contender to out of the playoff due to their loss to Purdue. The Boilermakers have been an upset machine before, taking out the number two team in the country in Iowa earlier this season.
NFL
hornsillustrated.com

Texas Longhorns football remains undefeated in Sarkisian era

This seems absurd considering Texas’ official record of 4-4. Texas just finished playing Baylor and lost 31-24 the same way they lost against Oklahoma State 24-32, Oklahoma 48-55, and Arkansas 21-40. While there is no denying when a team gets the ‘W’ or the ‘L’, the final score is the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Duke basketball now has the country’s No. 1 recruit

Once again, the Duke basketball recruiting team boasts a top-ranked pledge. There is a new No. 1 on the 247Sports 2022 Composite. And should Westtown (Pa.) five-star center Dereck Lively remain there until he arrives in Durham, well, he would become the fourth Duke basketball recruit to do so in the 247Sports Composite’s existence.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

2023 5-star CB Cormani McClain drops top 5 schools

Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson five-star cornerback Cormani McClain released a top five over the summer. But about three months later, he felt the need to provide an update. McClain dropped a new top five Sunday on Twitter with the caption “The Ones That’s Showing The Most Love.”. Four of the...
FOOTBALL
