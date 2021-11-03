Bigfoot: Family Reports ‘Ape-Like Figure’ West Of Sandpoint ID

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 43-year-old man was killed in a crash south of Twin Falls Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 93. According to Idaho State Police, the man had been a passenger in a GMC pickup that was hit by a semi-truck at around 8:19 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 93 and 3700 N. Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley identified the man as Thomas B. Withers. ISP said in a statement The driver of the GMC had been headed east on 3700 N, failed to stop at the intersection, and was hit by a Peterbuilt semi-truck pulling a tanker trailer, driven by a 40-year-old man from Jerome. At the same time, a Ford F450 had been stopped on U.S. 93 in the left turn bay, waiting to turn east onto 3700, and was hit by the GMC. The driver of the GMC was flown to a nearby hospital, while the driver of the semi was taken by ground ambulance. Everyone except the GMC passenger had been wearing seat belts. The crash blocked the highway for about nine hours.

IDAHO STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO