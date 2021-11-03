CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bigfoot: Family Reports ‘Ape-Like Figure’ West Of Sandpoint ID

By Greg Jannetta
 8 days ago
A Washington family headed home from a high school football game at night recently witnessed what they believed to be a sasquatch in the brush off the highway they were traveling on. One of the passengers filed a report with the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization. A report was published...

