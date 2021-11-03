Operation Underdog plans second annual virtual Christmas fair, vendors still needed

Operation Underdog, a nonprofit organization that works with partners all over the state to find forever homes for animals, will host its Second Annual Virtual Christmas Fair from November 26 to November 29, 2021.

Due to current circumstances related to COVID-19, Operation Underdog- like most organizations- has been unable to host many of its usual fundraisers. Instead, the organization is hosting a virtual fair to help raise funds to support its operations.

Currently, the event will feature products from Scentsy, Thirty-One, Damsel in Defense, Pure Romance, Mary Kay, Pampered Chef, LulaRoe, and Colorstreet, with more vendors being accepted frequently.

Businesses interested in becoming a vendor at the event can learn more here. Vendors are required to pay $15 in admission costs and donate one item for the event’s online auction.

Each registered vendor will have a designated time during the event to highlight their products.

Operation Underdog will continue to post event updates to its Facebook Page as the fair draws near.