CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Operation Underdog plans second annual virtual Christmas fair, vendors still needed

By Gailyn Markham
Lootpress
Lootpress
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16k0SK_0clRosa900

Operation Underdog, a nonprofit organization that works with partners all over the state to find forever homes for animals, will host its Second Annual Virtual Christmas Fair from November 26 to November 29, 2021.

Due to current circumstances related to COVID-19, Operation Underdog- like most organizations- has been unable to host many of its usual fundraisers. Instead, the organization is hosting a virtual fair to help raise funds to support its operations.

Currently, the event will feature products from Scentsy, Thirty-One, Damsel in Defense, Pure Romance, Mary Kay, Pampered Chef, LulaRoe, and Colorstreet, with more vendors being accepted frequently.

Businesses interested in becoming a vendor at the event can learn more here. Vendors are required to pay $15 in admission costs and donate one item for the event’s online auction.

Each registered vendor will have a designated time during the event to highlight their products.

Operation Underdog will continue to post event updates to its Facebook Page as the fair draws near.

Comments / 0

Related
Fremont Tribune

Annual Hooper boutique to feature variety of items from vendors

The Hooper Chain of Friends will host its 47th annual boutique, which will feature a variety of homemade vendor items for sale this weekend. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Hooper Auditorium at 425 N. Main St. Founded in 1974, Chain of Friends...
HOOPER, NE
WXIA 11 Alive

USPS 'Operation Santa' now accepting Christmas lists for kids in need

We've reached November, which means Santa is now officially accepting letters at the North Pole. The United States Postal Service announced Monday that it would begin accepting letters for its "Operation Santa" program which matches wish-fulfilling volunteers with young letter-writers. The holiday initiative started in 1912, when Postmaster General Frank...
ADVOCACY
mylittlefalls.com

Class of ’22 gears up for craft and vendor fair this weekend

The class of 2022 committee members prepare for this weekend’s Fall Craft and Vendor Fair. The Little Falls Class of 2022 has their Fall Craft and Vendor Fair scheduled for this weekend, November 6, 2021, from 10 am until 3 pm in the High School gymnasium. Grace Zawtocki said, “We...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
knopnews2.com

Cowboy Christmas brings 75 vendors together

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -This weekend, Cowboy Christmas is bringing vendors from across the state to one place for holiday shoppers. Starting on Saturday, Nov. 6, 75 vendors will be at the D&N event center for showcasing their various products. Many vendors are local small or home-based businesses stretching from Omaha to Scottsbluff. This holiday season, there is a big push for customers to shop local due to supply chain issues.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Scentsy
NBCMontana

Butte business owners plan annual Christmas Stroll

BUTTE, Mont. — Businesses across Montana are getting ready for their busiest time of the year -- the holidays. In places like Butte, store owners want to get back on track after COVID-19 forced organizers to cancel several events. That’s where Butte’s Annual Christmas Stroll comes in. The National Retail...
BUTTE, MT
citysuntimes.com

Annual Christmas Bazaar Planned for Nov. 12–13

Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church will hold its 14th Annual Christmas Bazaar Friday, Nov. 12, and Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9am to 4pm. This popular community event, which features more than 60 vendors offering homemade items, also supports Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center. Holiday shopping deals and items...
FESTIVAL
LoneStar 92

Jesus House Odessa Annual Old Fashioned Christmas Fair

It's that time of year again! One of the most essential non-profit Community Organizations in the Permian Basin--Jesus House of Odessa--is having its annual Old Fashioned Christmas Fair on Friday, November 19th from 6 pm-9:30 pm. The organization helps the homeless, poor, and needy in the Permian Basin with meals and transitional programs. But they can't do it without the generosity of West Texas. The event will take place at Mid-Cities Church, at 8700 TX-191, Midland 79707, and will feature something for everyone.
ODESSA, TX
romeoville.org

Operation Christmas 2021

The Village of Romeoville is sponsoring an Operation Christmas program for the 2021 holiday season. To register for the program and to Adopt A Family, click here.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
Renna Media

Dr. Wm. Robinson Museum to host Craft & Vendor Fair

The Dr. Wm. Robinson Museum will host their annual Craft & Vendor Fair on Saturday, November 6th, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rain date is Sunday. The event is run by volunteers and all proceeds benefit the museum. Food & Drinks will be available for sale by the Museum, (coffee,...
VISUAL ART
canalwinchesterohio.gov

15th Annual Christmas in the Village

Canal Winchester’s 15th annual storybook Christmas celebration kicks off the holiday season in downtown Canal Winchester on December 3rd and 4th from 6:00 – 9:00 PM. A free public event, Christmas in the Village will feature Santa visits, a holiday craft bazaar, model train displays, ice sculpting, kids’ activities, a gingerbread house contest, holiday music, and much more! Santa Claus will arrive downtown to start the event each night by officially lighting our Christmas tree at Stradley Park (behind the city's municipal building at 36 S. High St). On Saturday, December 4th, arrive early to watch the Brockstrong Light up the Night Holiday Lights parade. (For more information about the Holiday Lights Parade, please visit www.cwholidaylightsparade.com.)
FESTIVAL
Kingsport Times-News

St. Paul's annual Christmas Bazaar offering virtual and in-person options

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church’s annual Christmas Bazaar will offer shoppers an opportunity to browse and buy both online and in person this year. The 13th annual event will get underway with an opportunity to shop online beginning Monday, Nov. 1, and continuing through Sunday, Nov. 14, at www.stpaulsbazaar.com. There’ll be...
KINGSPORT, TN
illinoisnewsnow.com

Kewanee Chamber of Commerce Announces Plans for 15th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade and Windmont Lighting

The Kewanee Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced that they are taking applications to be part of the 15th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade in Kewanee in December. According to information from the Kewanee Chamber of Commerce, the 15th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade will take place on Sunday, December 5th at 5 Pm. If you’d like to take part in the parade, you can contact the Kewanee Chamber of Commerce for an application. The parade begins at the site of the former Tenney Bowl location and proceed on McClure Street before ending at Windmont Park. The lighting of Windmont Park will coincide with the Light Christmas Parade. For questions regarding your parade entry or to have an application sent to you, contact the Kewanee Chamber of Commerce at 309-852-2175.
CELEBRATIONS
altamontenterprise.com

Vendor Craft Fair raises Dollars for Scholars

Get ready to start on that holiday shopping list! Voorheesville Dollars for Scholars is excited to be hosting our Vendor Craft Fair fundraiser. The event will be held at a new location on Sunday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Peter Young Center (1180 Berne-Altamont Rd. in Altamont).
VOORHEESVILLE, NY
uams.edu

Participation, Engagement Strong for Second Annual Health Fair

Nov. 4, 2021 | More than 500 people Oct. 18 attended the second annual UAMS Health Fair — a 20% increase over the 2020 health fair. Last year’s fair was completely virtual, while the 2021 Health Fair was a hybrid of in-person and virtual presentations. Several of the sessions were interactive and shorter in length than the previous year. Both fairs were sponsored by Get Healthy UAMS.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
kuic.com

New Hope’s 10th Annual Christmas Craft Fair 11/12!

It’s New Hope’s 10th annual Christmas Craft Fair! Come browse a wide selection of handmade crafts and gifts just in time for the holidays! Enjoy a meal at our Christmas Café or a treat from our Bake Sale, and enter our raffle for the chance to win prizes while supporting a local college ministry, Chi Alpha at UC Davis!
VACAVILLE, CA
bocaratontribune.com

BOCA CHAMBER HOSTING VIRTUAL CAREER FAIR

Boca Raton, FL. (November 1, 2021) – The Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce first-ever, virtual job fair has been re-scheduled for Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 10am – 2pm. Partnering with Premier Virtual, this online event will bring together local businesses seeking to hire with those in need of work in South Palm Beach County. The event is free to job seekers.
BOCA RATON, FL
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Good Morning: Annual fall bazaar and vendor event set for Nov. 6

CHESTERFIELD — The Christian Women’s Fellowship of Chesterfield Christian Church will host its annual Fall Bazaar & Vendor Event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 in the Fellowship Hall. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Also, a chicken and noodle dinner will be...
CHESTERFIELD, IN
The Recorddelta

Operation Christmas Child needs packed shoeboxes

BUCKHANNON — The time to pack your shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child’s collection and distribution is finally here—National Collection Week is Nov. 15-22, 2021. According to Samaritan’s Purse, the program’s founding international relief organization, President Franklin Graham received a call from a man in England back in 1993, asking if he’d be willing to fill shoeboxes with gifts for children in war-torn Bosnia. Graham agreed, but then put off his assistance since Christmas was months away. As the story goes, he forgot about the promise until he received a call back around Thanksgiving inquiring about the gifts.
BUCKHANNON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
926K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy