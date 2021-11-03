CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 QBs fantasy football players can pick up to replace Aaron Rodgers in Week 9

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FKJDN_0clRoleI00

Breaking news on Wednesday morning: Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

That means Jordan Love will get the start. But will the former first-round pick out of Utah State in 2020 be good against a terrible Chiefs D?

We’ll find out.

But for those in fantasy football, you may have Rodgers on your roster but not a starter to replace him. That’s what this list is for, and yes, we’ll put Love on the list as well.

Here are a few names to target in case you need a Rodgers replacement and fast:

Jordan Love, Packers

Here’s what we know about the QB: He’s got a big arm and he’s mobile.

Here’s what else we know: The Chiefs defense is AWFUL. I’d be kind of curious to start him, either to see what he does with Davante Adams and Aaron Jones around or in a catchup situation where there’s a lot of passing volume.

It’s risky, yes. But I’m curious.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

He’s still a Miami Dolphin. And he’s got a matchup against the Houston Texans.

We’re just two weeks removed from a four-touchdown game against the Falcons, and while he’s thrown a bunch of INTs, I could see him torching the Texans in the first half for a solid fantasy day.

Taysom Hill, Saints

Assuming he comes out of the concussion protocol, he’s possibly set to replace Jameis Winston at quarterback for the Saints.

The matchup against the Falcons is a juicy one, and we know what he does when he’s a starting QB: Runs a ton, passes some and is an asset in the red zone. If he plays on Sunday, he could end up with QB1 numbers.

Daniel Jones, Giants

The numbers haven’t been all that great when it comes to passing yards — having a banged up set of receivers does NOT help — but we know he can run. So maybe in what could be a comeback effort against the Raiders, he scampers for some good numbers and throws a couple of touchdowns. Considering you’ll be missing Aaron Rodgers, not the worst numbers.

Mike White, Jets

I’m grasping here, but: Maybe lightning strikes twice?

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

