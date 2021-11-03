JMA aiming for 4th straight region title

Senior linebacker Dawson Smith (32) takes down a Creekside ballcarrier during the Trojans’ 61-0 win last Friday night. John Milledge will be on the road this week facing Westfield with the region championship on the line.

Regular season games don’t get much bigger than this week’s John Milledge-Westfield matchup in Perry.

The Trojans (9-0 overall, 2-0 region) are set to face off against the Hornets (7-1, 2-0) with the Region 4-AAA championship and likely the No. 1 playoff seed on the line. JMA holds the top spot for now while Westfield sits in third behind Pinewood.

Led by head coach Rob Fitzpatrick, the Hornets had a commanding 19-8 lead in the all-time series versus JT Wall’s program until 2016. The Trojans have whittled that down to 19-14 by winning six straight versus the Perry private school, including twice last year in the regular season finale (41-0) and state semifinals (31-0).

Both of those most recent meetings were on John Milledge’s home field. Now the two-time defending GISA AAA state champs will have to take care of business on the road. It will be their first away game played in over a month following back-to-back off weeks and a couple of home contests.

“The guys had a good first day and are locked in,” Coach Wall said of practice so far this week. “We’ve got a lot to throw at them. You’ve got to be ready when you’re playing somebody of this caliber.”

Fitzpatrick’s Hornets enter with a lone 49-14 non-region loss this season against former GISA school Stratford. Since then Westfield has won six straight.

“They are an extremely well-coached ballclub that plays fast and physical,” said Wall. “We’ve played teams this year that were either big up front or had a playmaker or two. These guys are big up front and they have multiple playmakers.”

The Westfield offense is led by a new quarterback this year, junior Hunter Kirkley. The team’s former QB Gavin Vining went down with a leg injury this season, but the unit remains potent in his absence. Westfield is actually within shouting distance of JMA’s scoring average as the Hornets are putting up just under 40 points a night in their shotgun spread attack. Kirkley is completing better than 60% of his throws and has rushed for just shy of 600 yards while senior Porter Faulk is the team’s leading rusher with 860 yards and 11 touchdowns. Kirkley’s top target is Noah Blackmon (616 yards, eight TDs).

On the other side of the card, John Milledge is averaging 44 points a night in 2021. More impressive than that is the fact that Wall’s offense has turned the football over just one time all season long. First-year starting QB Briggs Eady has completed 75% of his passes and has yet to throw an interception since taking the reins. As it seems to be the case every year now, the Trojans have weapons all over the field for the quarterback to get the ball to. Marcus Prestwood (360 yards, six touchdowns) and Baylen Zielinski (215 yards, five TDs) have good receiving numbers, and four different JMA players have over 150 yards rushing.

Where the teams differ are their respective defenses. The Trojans are surrendering a meager 5.3 points per game and just 42 points total all season. A majority of those points were scored when the result had already been decided. Meanwhile, Westfield is allowing 24 points a game, including a tie for its season-high 35 last week against Bethlehem Christian Academy. For comparison, John Milledge gave up just 14 points to BCA a couple weeks ago. The Trojans have the clear edge when it comes to defense.

But football games are played under the Friday night lights, not on paper, so the region foes will do battle later this week to see which reigns supreme over the region.

“We want the guys to stay focused, protect the football, and play fast,” Wall said of his messaging this week. “Those are the three things we preach every week, and our kids have done that. We just want to get better at what we do, clean up the mistakes, and go play football.”

Kickoff between John Milledge and Westfield is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday in Perry.