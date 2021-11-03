CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B, Pharrell, SZA, Ciara and more featured on Summer Walker’s ‘Still Over It’ album

Cover picture for the articleSummer Walker revealed a star-studded lineup for her upcoming album, Still Over It, Tuesday on Instagram, including Cardi B, Pharrell Williams, SZA and Ciara. The 20-track project, which will released Friday,...

thatgrapejuice.net

Normani & Cardi B’s ‘Wild Side’ Blasts to #1 on Urban Radio

Normani’s ‘Wild Side’ has been burning up the airwaves since its release this summer and now the Cardi B-assisted jam has crossed a major milestone. The scintillating slow jam has climbed its way to #1 on US Urban radio – strutting past popular tracks such as Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and MoneyBagg Yo‘s ‘Wockesha.’
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Unbothered Baby Daddy? London On Da Track Says He’s ‘Glad to Be An Inspiration’ For Summer Walker’s Album

As fans flood his comment section with their opinions about his behavior, London On Da Track is taking the high road….kind of. Fans of Summer Walker already knew her album, Still Over It, would chronicle her breakup from the father of her child, London On Da Track, and she did not disappoint. Now, the producer is responding to all the chatter, saying he’s just happy he could help.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

London On Da Track & Young Thug React To Summer Walker's "Still Over It"

Fans expected Summer Walker to put all of her feelings about her breakup with London On Da Track into her music, but not everyone was ready for Still Over It. The former couple once touted their romance on social media for all to see and London even acted as executive producer of Summer's debut studio album, Over It. The record topped the charts and the singer's team is hoping that this latest effort will do the same.
MUSIC
BET

Summer Walker Share’s ‘Still Over It’ Tracklist, Black Twitter Is Excited

Despite the leaves changing colors, it feels like Summer SZN to many who have been waiting for singer-songwriter Summer Walker’s sophomore album, Still Over It. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday (Nov. 2), the Atlanta-born performer confirmed the official tracklist and features, quickly getting reactions from patient fans. “OFFICIAL TRACKLIST FOR...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Summer Walker and SZA’s New Song “No Love”

Summer Walker has released her second album, Still Over It (via LVRN/Interscope). The record includes Walker’s recent single “Ex for a Reason” (featuring City Girls’ JT), as well as a new collaboration with SZA called “No Love,” produced by ForTheNight and Sonni. Hear it below. Still Over It is Walker’s...
MUSIC
1051thebounce.com

Summer Walker Reveals Track List, Guest List for ‘Still Over It’

We still have a few days until Summer Walker’s sophomore album Still Over It, is released but we now know who else will be on the album. SZA, Ari Lennox Pharrell, Omarion, Lil Durk, and Cardi B make appearances on the Atlanta singer’s LP. As previously reported, Ciara will be narrating the outro for “Ciara’s Prayer”; the single “Ex For A Reason” featuring City Girl's JT was released last month.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Summer Walker Has 20 Reasons to Leave Your Man on Still Over It

Summer Walker doesn’t know exactly what he did wrong. She just knows you need to leave him. Expeditiously. Still Over It, her sophomore album, is not here to be anyone’s peace, with track titles like “No Love,” featuring SZA, “Constant Bullshit,” “Switch a Nigga Out,” “Unloyal” featuring Ari Lennox, “4th Baby Mama (Prelude), and “4th Baby Mama.” She really put it on there twice for emphasis. Along with single “Ex for a Reason” with JT from the City Girls, Still Over It features Lil Durk, Pharrell, and Omarion, with narration by Cardi B and Ciara. 2000s R&B collides with 2021 to break that icebox where our hearts used to be. “Summer Walker song Bitter gets me very angry …” Cardi B, patron saint of getting back with your ex, tweeted about the album on November 2. “Like it makes me relive all the drama bitches put me through … I forgive y’all but Fuck y’all !!” The track list is accompanied by 20 dates from the past year, teasing a narrative that only just ended on October 7, 2021. Break up with him already and listen to Still Over It below.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Halle Berry’s ‘Bruised’ Soundtrack Set To Feature Cardi B, Saweetie, & More

Halle Berry is making her directorial debut. For the occasion, she is bringing along some famous friends for the soundtrack. The songs that are set to be featured on the soundtrack were hand-picked by executive producers Berry and Cardi B. The compilation will feature six new songs, including: Cardi B (‘Bet It’), Saweetie (‘Attitude’), City Girls (‘Scared’), H.E.R. (‘Automatic Woman’), Flo Milli (‘Blast Off’) and Latto (‘Tha F*ck’).
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Here Are Summer Walker’s First-Week Projections for ‘Still Over It’

Summer Walker could be in for a big streaming week. Hits Daily Double has released their first-week projections, noting that Summer Walker’s new album Still Over It is on track for a No. 1 debut. HDD reports Still Over It is projected to have on-demand audio streams of 225-250 million, with the album landing in the 185,000 to 210,000 range on Friday’s HITS Top 50.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

She’s Coming! Cardi B Previews New Album to Record Label [Video]

Cardi B‘s long-awaited sophomore album looks like it’ll be arriving soon. The femcee, who has scorched the charts over the last year with chart-toppers such as ‘WAP’ and ‘Up’ (as well as Normani collaboration ‘Wild Side’), has had fans waiting with bated breath for her second LP. Indeed, it’s been...
CELEBRITIES
blavity.com

We Finally Heard ‘Ciara’s Prayer’ On Summer Walker's New Album, Now We Just Have To Memorize It By Sunday

Summer Walker released her new album Still Over It on Friday and fans can't get over the last song on the project titled "Ciara's Prayer." Ciara lent her voice for a quick prayer as the final track and she finally gave fans the infamous prayer she used to pull her husband Russell Wilson. The internet went up in flames on Friday morning as everyone shared their hilarious and relatable reactions to the song.
MUSIC
themiamihurricane.com

Summer Walker confronts romantic relationship controversy heads-on with “Still Over It”

After “Still Over It,” the world needs a public apology from London on Da Track. On Nov. 5, the two year anniversary of her debut single “Over It,” Atlanta R&B singer Summer Walker released her follow-up album “Still Over It” through LVRN and Interscope Records. The album consists of twenty tracks, including the lead single “Ex For A Reason” featuring J.T. of the Miami-native female rap-duo City Girls. The project additionally features collaborations from Cardi B, Pharrell Williams and the Neptunes, Ari Lennox, Omarion, Ciara and SZA.
MIAMI, FL
myk104.com

Summer Walker breaks Apple streaming record for female artists

Summer Walker is blowing up the Internet with her new album, Still Over It. The 25-year-old singer dropped the project Friday, and it has already set records on Apple Music, including biggest album debut ever by a female artist, and biggest R&B album debut. The 20-song collection is also at the top of the Apple Music All-Genre Chart.
CELEBRITIES
1051thebounce.com

London On Da Track Is Getting Paid From Summer Walker’s Album

London On Da Track is making it known that although Summer Walker’s newest album has some low blows aimed at the producer, he is still getting paid in the process. London On Da Track, who executive produced Walker’s debut album, Over It, also has writing credits on ten tracks to the follow-up Still Over It detailing the ins and outs of his and Walker’s relationship.
MUSIC
myk104.com

French Montana’s new album features Drake, John Legend, Rick Ross and many more

French Montana has revealed the star-studded track list for his new studio album, They Got Amnesia, which drops Friday. Drake, John Legend, Rick Ross, Ty Dolla $ign, Saweetie, Doja Cat, Lil Durk, Kodak Black, Latto, and the late Pop Smoke are featured on the 20-track project. This is the Moroccan born rapper’s fourth studio album, following his self-titled Montana in 2019.
MONTANA STATE

