Electronics

Latest Product Updates from DPA Microphones

By Authors
mixonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLEROED, DENMARK, NOVEMBER 3, 2021 – DPA Microphones is pleased to release a new accessory, the MS4099 Mic Stand Mount, for its renowned 4099 CORE Instrument Mic. The company has also begun shipping the anticipated brown version of its new 4466 CORE Omnidirectional and 4488 CORE Directional Headset...

www.mixonline.com

musicconnection.com

DPA Microphones Releases CORE Headsets, Mounts

DPA Microphones has announced the release of a new accessory, the MS4099 Mic Stand Mount, for its renowned 4099 CORE Instrument Mic. The company has also begun shipping the anticipated brown version of its new 4466 CORE Omnidirectional and 4488 CORE Directional Headset Microphones. A sturdy and flexible solution for...
ELECTRONICS
mixonline.com

Salsa Sound Updates AI-Based Audio Mixing Platform

New York, NY (November 4, 2021)—Salsa Sound has launched MIXaiR 2.0, the latest iteration of its AI-based automated platform for live audio mixing, transitioning to a pure software, cloud-ready version. The new version of the platform is aimed at live sports applications and allows sound engineers to automatically create the...
COMPUTERS
mixonline.com

Røde AI-Micro Interface Launched

Sydney, Australia (November 4, 2021)—Røde has introduced the AI-Micro, a compact dual-channel interface for recording to a mobile device or computer. Intended for for mobile journalists and content creators, the unit features two auto-sensing inputs for connecting 3.5mm microphones, a high-power headphone output, and a universal USB output for use with both iOS and Android devices.
CELL PHONES
mixonline.com

Studio Technologies Now Shipping StudioComm System with Dante Support

SKOKIE, IL, NOVEMBER 8, 2021 – Studio Technologies, manufacturer of high-quality audio, video, and fiber-optic solutions, is now shipping the StudioComm System with Dante® Support, consisting of the Model 792 Central Controller and the Model 793 Control Console. With the variety of audio formats and channel counts used in modern production workflows, audio personnel have a heightened need for specialized source selection and level control equipment. Users can utilize the latest StudioComm System to conveniently monitor high-channel-count Dante digital and analog audio sources while maintaining excellent audio quality.
ELECTRONICS
mixonline.com

Audix Introduces the A231 Studio Vocal Microphone: The New Gold Standard

Wilsonville, OR (November 9, 2021) — Audix is proud to announce its latest large-diaphragm studio vocal microphone, the A231, which sets a new gold standard for capturing the human voice. Sporting the distinctive gold-plated brass band made famous on the world-renowned SCX25A instrument mic – the A231 opens up new creative possibilities in the realm of lead and backing vocals, spoken word and voiceover applications, and acoustic instrument miking with its clean, powerful sound.
WILSONVILLE, OR
mixonline.com

The Future of Retro: Mojave Audio Announces the MA-37

Hollywood, CA, November 1, 2021 — Boutique microphone manufacturer Mojave Audio have announced the latest addition to their family of best-in-class handmade microphones: the MA-37. A modern take on the classic Sony C-37a – a workhorse from the Golden Age of Hollywood recording favored by The Wrecking Crew, Leonard Bernstein, and Mel Blanc — the MA-37 is a high headroom large-diaphragm tube condenser that updates the original design with modern components and workmanship for a rich, natural sound that imparts a smooth musicality on any instrument or voice. As with all Mojave Audio microphones, the MA-37 is hand-built with the same detailed craftsmanship that have made them essential in studios around the world. The MA-37 is available now for $3499 MAP.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

These Bookshelf Speakers Are a Classy Solution to Your Home Audio Woes

Not everyone has the room, or the budget for a full audio system to maximize the audio from their 65-inch TV. Unfortunately, the standard TV speakers inside of those new TVs are generally trash. There just isn’t enough room inside a slim-designed TV to add speakers that can actually make a difference. So, you don’t have enough room for a huge system, but your TV speakers aren’t up to par, where should you turn? That’s where the best bookshelf speakers come in. The best bookshelf speakers generally aren’t as simple to add to a system as a soundbar, but many are...
ELECTRONICS
mixonline.com

Sterling SHA4 Headphone Amplifier – A Real-World Review

The newest addition to my monitoring fleet is the Sterling Audio SHA4, a 4-channel, two-sets-of-inputs, little workhorse of a headphone amp. Despite mostly typical features, there are a couple of design quirks that I like a lot. First, seemingly all headphone amps have external power supplies that tend to burn...
ELECTRONICS
Electronics
mixonline.com

