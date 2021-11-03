CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Dexter: New Blood’: Michael C. Hall returns in a sequel likely to satisfy fans irked by the original finale

By Kristi Turnquist
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Never has getting a job working as an Oregon logger made so many TV viewers so angry. When “Dexter,” the hit Showtime series, ended its eight-season run in 2013, fans were irate that the lead character, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), fled Miami after faking his own death. As the series...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

'CSI: Vegas' Star William Petersen and His Wife of Nearly 20 Years Keep a Low Profile

In Episode 1 of the spinoff CSI: Vegas, audiences got a quick glimpse of Gil Grissom (William Petersen). William starred in the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and now the 68-year-old is reprising his role and reuniting with his onscreen wife Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox). Throughout their relationship in the series, Grissom and Sidle had their fair share of ups and downs. At the beginning of their romance, they were dating secretly, then they got married and later separated.
TV SERIES
Essence

Meet The Real-Life Figures Depicted In The Black Western 'The Harder They Fall'

While the story told in the Netflix film released today is entirely fictional, many of its characters were historical figures. Netflix’s highly anticipated The Harder They Fall puts a new twist on the old West. Written, directed, and scored by Jeymes Samuel, this movie highlights a moment in history and shows that cowboys came in different forms, contrary to popular belief.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Why the time was finally right to give Dexter's story 'New Blood'

Heeeeee’s back! And there will be blood. After an eight-year absence, everybody’s favorite avenging serial killer, “Dexter,” will return to Showtime on Sunday. But make no mistake, this is NOT the ninth season of “Dexter,” says the showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips. “This is a whole new embodiment of the show, a whole new imaging of the show,” he says of “Dexter: New Blood.”
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IGN

Dexter: New Blood - Review

Dexter: New Blood premieres Sunday, Nov. 7 on Showtime. Revivals are commonplace these days, but given how poorly Dexter's eight-season run ended, and how mocked and maligned the series became following that finale, it's hard to see 10-episode limited series Dexter: New Blood as anything but an attempt at a do-over. Regardless, it's not exactly the worst idea in the world, and considering New Blood's fun opener, "Cold Snap," there's still some good, ghoulish story to mine from the world of Dexter Morgan.
TV SERIES
Roger Ebert

Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter Are the Old Blood That Enlivens Dexter: New Blood

Few series have ended as unceremoniously—and, frankly, terribly—as “Dexter.” Eight years after the eighth season finale “Remember the Monsters?” included some of the absolute worst “dramatic” scenes to air on Showtime aside from the perpetual Islamophobic fearmongering of “Homeland,” “Dexter” returns to claw back some shreds of respectability with the miniseries “New Blood.” And somehow, miraculously and inexplicably, “New Blood” might actually pull it off.
TV SERIES
digg.com

Dexter Always Gets His Man. Even When It's Michael C Hall

The star of Showtime's gruesome hit "Dexter" returns after eight years to the serial killer who never stopped pursuing him. This pro-vaccine parody ad made by the satirical Australian show Gruen prompted Joe Rogan to call it propaganda, only later clarifying that it actually was a joke.
TV SERIES
411mania.com

Michael C. Hall Gets Why People Weren’t Happy With Dexter Series Finale

Michael C. Hall has acknowledged that he understands why the Dexter series finale left fans feeling very cold. The show’s last episode is infamous among series finales as being poorly received when Hall’s titular character ended up escaping Miami in the middle of a hurricane and moved to Oregon, where he became a lumberjack.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Carpenter
Person
Julia Jones
Person
Clancy Brown
Person
Angela Bishop
Person
Michael C Hall
theplaylist.net

‘Dexter: New Blood’ TV Review: Michael C. Hall Delights In Showtime’s Surprisingly Forgettable Revival

Eight years after he crept into the woods of the Pacific Northwest, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) returns to audiences in Showtime’s “Dexter: New Blood.” Over the run of the original series, “Dexter” went from a critical darling to a case study in how not to end a series. At its peak, it was landing annual Best Drama and Best Actor nominations at the Emmys, among others, and making dozens of lists of the best of television. By the end, it was a shadow of its former self, producing a final season that was inconsistent and even nonsensical before limping to the finish line with a conclusion that regularly ranks among the most-hated series finales of all time. “New Blood” should be a corrective, a way to wipe away the memory of that final year, but it falters by failing to really justify its existence. The good news is that it’s nowhere near as incompetent as the worst of the original series, but it’s also surprisingly forgettable, almost as if the creators over-corrected in terms of their crazy plotting and so delivered a series that barely feels like “Dexter.” Say what you will about the original “Dexter,” it was rarely as easy to ignore as “New Blood,” at least through the first four episodes sent to press.
TV SERIES
tvweb.com

Michael C. Hall Finds the Silver Lining in Disappointing Dexter Finale

In any poll about the most disappointing TV series endings in history, you will find the likes of The Sopranos, Lost and Game of Thrones loitering somewhere near the top of the list. Another series that regularly frequents the top of the table for letting down its loyal following is Dexter, the series that created a cold-blooded serial killer who, as well as holding down a day job with the Miami Police Department, delivered his own type of justice to other serial killers that he deemed worse than himself. After eight seasons, the show bowed out in 2013, with the anti-hero seeming to have killed himself after burying his sister Debra at sea, only to reveal in the closing moments that he was alive and working as a lumberjack in Oregon.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Dexter boss confirms another character not returning in New Blood series

Dexter has confirmed that another original character will not be returning for the upcoming revival series. New Blood, which will premiere in a few days' time, will see Michael C Hall return to the role of the titular serial killer alongside a few other familiar faces. However, one that won't...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Blood#Showtime
IGN

Dexter: New Blood Couldn't Exist Without the Original Series Finale

This story is spoiler-free for Dexter: New Blood, but contains detailed plot-points for the original series. Ending any series on a high note is a daunting task. People were enraged over the “fade to black” tail end of The Sopranos, and the phrase “pulled a Lost” has entered the cultural lexicon. A satisfying finale, especially one of a long-running series, is a tall order. Among them, Dexter’s original 2013 series finale, "Remember the Monsters," which sent Dexter into certain death and back out the other side. With the impending revival, Dexter: New Blood, there’s been a lot of “will make up for the finale” rhetoric but hear us out: it's high time for fans to revisit the finale, a stunning episode of television that is likely to be better received upon a rewatch.
TV SERIES
extratv

‘Creepy’! Michael C. Hall Talks Bringing Back ‘Dexter’

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Michael C. Hall about the return of everyone’s favorite serial killer in “Dexter: New Blood.”. Of revisiting the character after nearly 10 years, Hall said, “It was a trip. I mean, I spent eight seasons playing him and about as much time away from it, so to return to something like that is an experience I’ve never had.”
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dexter
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
E! News

Why Jamie Chung Believes Dexter: New Blood Will Satisfy Fans

Fans will have a killer time with the Dexter revival, according to Dexter: New Blood star Jamie Chung. In an exclusive chat with E! News, Chung acknowledged that although a lot has changed for America's favorite serial killer (played by Michael C. Hall)—including his name and zip code—fans of the original series have plenty to look forward to. In fact, the revival will have "a lot of nods" to the previous seasons, the Lovecraft Country alum teased.
TV SERIES
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
67K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy