Voting yes or no on DORA is upon us. Yard signs encouraging both are scattered throughout our neighborhoods. Letters, both for and against DORA, have been in this newspaper. An attitude of “Why not give it a try” seems to be held by those favoring a yes vote. Whereas, a no vote, aiming for the overall benefit of Troy and its citizens, seems to be “why risk a try.” DORA will obviously be very difficult to shut down if allowed to start, and Troy will not easily recover from any consequences it suffers. It creates a “no win and everything to lose” situation.

ELECTIONS ・ 13 DAYS AGO