PHOTOS: Atlanta Braves win first World Series since 1995

(KRQE/AP) – The Atlanta Braves defeated the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 of the World Series championship on Tuesday night. It was the Braves’ first World Series championship win since 1995.

The win comes after Atlanta’s pitcher Charlie Morton fractured his right fibula in the third inning of Game 1. After a positive COVID-19 test, Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos wasn’t with the team when it clinched the Series.

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley holds the trophy after winning baseball’s World Series in Game 6 against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. The Braves won 7-0. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker hoists the trophy as first baseman Freddie Freeman cheers after the Braves won the baseball World Series with a win over the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the series, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (Kevin M. Cox/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

The Atlanta Braves celebrate winning the World Series with a win over the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the baseball series Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (Kevin M. Cox/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

The Atlanta Braves celebrate after winning baseball’s World Series in Game 6 against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. The Braves won 7-0. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Atlanta Braves celebrate after winning baseball’s World Series in Game 6 against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. The Braves won 7-0. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The Atlanta Braves celebrate after winning baseball’s World Series in Game 6 against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. The Braves won 7-0. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, top left, second baseman Ozzie Albies, top right, Austin Riley and Freddie Freeman, lower right, celebrate after the Braves defeated the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the baseball World Series, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (Kevin M. Cox/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith celebrates after winning baseball’s World Series in Game 6 against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. The Braves won 7-0. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud and relief pitcher Will Smith celebrate after winning baseball’s World Series in Game 6 against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. The Braves won 7-0. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman celebrates after Houston Astros’ Yuli Gurriel made the last out to win baseball’s World Series in Game 6 against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. The Braves won 7-0. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Atlanta Braves fans celebrate after winning baseball’s World Series in Game 6 against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. The Braves won 7-0. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker catches a fly ball by Atlanta Braves’ Adam Duvall as center fielder Jose Siri falls during the eighth inning in Game 6 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman celebrates his home run during the seventh inning in Game 6 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman is welcomed at the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (Kevin M. Cox/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

Members of the Houston Astros watch during the seventh inning in Game 6 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A Houston Astros fans watches during the seventh inning in Game 6 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws during the sixth inning in Game 6 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried walks into the dugout after the sixth inning in Game 6 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Atlanta Braves’ Jorge Soler celebrates a three-run home run during the third inning in Game 6 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Atlanta Braves’ Jorge Soler celebrates a three-run home run with Ozzie Albies during the third inning in Game 6 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker and Houston Astros hitting coach Troy Snitker talk before Game 6 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

