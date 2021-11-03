PHOTOS: Atlanta Braves win first World Series since 1995

The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
HOUSTON, Texas — Two Astros fans may be cashing in on the Atlanta Braves’ World Series victory. During the 3rd inning of Game 6, Braves’ outfielder Jorge Soler hit a bomb that gave the Braves a 3-0 lead over the Astros. The home run ball flew out of Minute Maid...
Freddie Freeman’s impending free agency is not lost on his Atlanta Braves teammates, and one of them addressed that publicly during the team’s championship parade on Friday. The Braves’ parade culminated in a rally at Truist Park where numerous players spoke to the capacity crowd. Among them was shortstop Dansby...
Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
The Detroit Tigers need a shortstop and more and more fans are hoping that free agent Carlos Correa can be convinced to come to the Motor City. According to reports, the Houston Astros have reportedly offered Correa a 5-year, $160 million deal, which is less than half of what Francisco Lindor.
The Chicago White Sox were eliminated from the playoffs on Tuesday after losing Game 4 of their American League Division Series, 10-1, to the Houston Astros. The White Sox, specifically manager Tony La Russa, did not go quietly into the winter, however. Rather, La Russa made it clear that he...
The Houston Astros were able to stave off elimination with a win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night, but the odds of them coming back and winning a championship remain extremely low. Carlos Correa has not lost hope. The Astros fell behind...
The Houston Astros will turn the ball over to starting pitcher Zack Greinke for Game 4 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves. This will be the third appearance for Greinke in this postseason and just his second start, as he got the starting nod against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALCS, where he allowed two earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched.
ATLANTA — Donning a pink two-piece Dolce & Gabbana suit, Freddie Freeman's wife walked across the Atlanta Braves send-off party red carpet on Monday. The immediate question people searched on Google was 'Who is Freddie Freeman's wife,' according to the company. Her name is Chelsea Freeman and she has built...
Free agent Freddie Freeman’s latest Instagram post sure sounded like goodbye to Atlanta Braves fans, even if it wasn’t. If this isn’t goodbye, then Freeman owes fans an explanation because…what the hell?. The greater likelihood is that Freeman is trying to thank Braves fans for a wonderful season, in which...
ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
The Astros have one of the more significant crop of free agents around the league, as the team is facing the potential departures of Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander, Kendall Graveman and Zack Greinke, among others. Houston may make an effort to retain some of that group, but Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that Greinke is not expected to return to the Astros this winter.
Max Fried has given rise to pitch-tipping speculation with his unsightly last couple of playoff outings. One former Atlanta Brave agrees with that notion. Retired outfielder Matt Diaz, who played with the Braves for seven seasons, said Tuesday on SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio that Fried has been tipping his pitches throughout the postseason.
Yordan Alvarez can do some things that makes even other Major Leaguers like Michael Brantley go "Wow." (Photo by F. Carter Smith) While this looks like the last run for Carlos Correa, it’s almost certainly not for the Houston Astros themselves. The Astros will open the World Series tonight against the Atlanta Braves as the favorites to win their second title in five years.
Freddie Freeman and Brian Snitker are just alike. Ok, maybe not at all. One has been the face of Atlanta sports and is set to earn around half a billion dollars over his career, and the other never made it out of the minor leagues until the Braves hired him as the interim manager in 2017, after spending over 40 years with the organization. One is a beloved superstar, while the other was constantly criticized by fans and media outlets alike. However, after ending a 26-year championship drought, both deserve to be Braves for the entirety of their careers.
What happens to the Houston Astros if Carlos Correa leaves? Well, they’ve already got a suitable shortstop ready to go. The Houston Astros have a few tough tasks to go through with the offseason here and free agency staring them straight in the face. After losing to the Atlanta Braves...
ATLANTA — Braves star first baseman Freddie Freeman rode separately from the team alongside his social media influencer wife, Chelsea, during the victory parade throughout Cobb County and Atlanta on Friday. They were caught on camera waving to fans while riding joyously in the back of a pickup truck. Freeman...
CHICAGO — Jose Altuve does not need a champagne bath. Or a big clubhouse party Right now, the man who powers baseball’s most underrated modern dynasty just wants a hug from his wife, So that is what Altuve looks for when he gets back onto the field after a spirited, but brief and anything but over-the-top Astros clubhouse celebration.
