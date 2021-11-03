CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 425 New Cases, 1 Additional Death

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 425 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death. Of the new cases, 244 are confirmed...

CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald Requests All Businesses Require COVID-19 Vaccinations

By: KDKA-TV’s Andy Sheehan and Chris Hoffman PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An appeal went out Wednesday to all Allegheny County businesses about the COVID-19 vaccine. Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald asked that all businesses within the county require their employees to be vaccinated against the virus by Jan. 1, 2022. “They are readily available for everyone to get them and we know how safe they are. We know how effective they are. And we know how they’ve stopped the spread of this deadly disease,” said Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald would like to see more vaccination both for residents and those who commute into the city and...
CBS Denver

Douglas County Health Department To Discuss Masks In Schools Ahead Of Friday Hearing

(CBS4) – Douglas County will revisit a controversial topic, as it is in the process of addressing masks in schools as a defense against the spread of the coronavirus. This comes amid Tuesday’s two-week extension of a restraining order on mask exemptions. Douglas County Health Department is scheduled to meet Wednesday ahead of another hearing about the restraining order scheduled for Friday. If the health department decides to rescind the exemption rule, then, the case will be thrown out. In October, a federal judge granted a request by Douglas County School District for the temporary restraining order, saying the district proved the relaxed mask rules would create irreparable harm. At the time, the newly-formed health department released a statement in response to that ruling, saying in part the health department struck the proper balance of public health protection and parental involvement in health care decisions for their children. District Superintendent Corey Wise also spoke outside the courthouse after that ruling. “As a school district, we strive to do everything possible to protect the health, safety and learning of every single child, especially our most vulnerable,” Wise said in October.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Researchers Find Young Adults Have Lowest Antibody Levels After COVID-19 Infection

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh researchers found young adults have the lowest antibody levels after getting COVID-19. The findings from researchers were posted to a preprint website ahead of peer review and suggest people under 30 may be less protected from a second infection. “I know a lot of people think, ‘I had COVID, so I don’t need to get a shot,’” said John Alcorn, Ph.D., professor of pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. “But this study suggests that some patients, particularly young people, don’t have particularly good antibody memory after infection, indicating that immune boosting with vaccination is important for these people.” Alcorn, the senior author, said it’s not clear why young people had the lowest antibody levels, but while their findings suggest that disease severity could influence a person’s level of protection, it doesn’t explain everything. UPMC said Alcorn and his team plan to follow up with the same patients to measure how neutralizing antibodies change over longer periods of time, and also compare antibody levels in those who have or haven’t gotten the shot.
WTAJ

4,021 new COVID cases reported in PA, 72.5% of residents vaccinated Nov. 9

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 14.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 72.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 4,021 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Monday, bringing the state total to 1,601,086 known cases since the start of the pandemic. 77 new deaths were […]
Mask Ruling In Douglas County Extended Another 14 Days

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A temporary restraining order against a mask exemption rule in Douglas County was extended for another 14 days on Nov. 8. The rule at issue allows parents to exempt their child from wearing a mask in school. Another hearing about the restraining order is scheduled...
CBS Miami

Broward Schools To Begin On-Site Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccinations Starting Wednesday

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Starting Wednesday, Broward County Schools, in partnership with the Department of Health, will begin on-site vaccinations for children ages five and older. The youngest members of our society told CBS4’s Ashley Dyer, they’re ready to get vaccinated. “I feel really happy because once I get my vaccine it means I don’t need to worry that much about COVID anymore,” said 9-year-old Kardhik Sambadh, a third grader at Country Hills Elementary. “I think it’s really good because I don’t want to get sick,” said Nikita Anthony. Jenny Thoppin said as soon as the school district called her, she signed up her...
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Northampton County surpasses 800 deaths since pandemic’s start; vaccinations double over 30 days

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 3,254 additional coronavirus cases Monday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 4,196 cases per day, up 8.9% from a week ago, but down 20.1% over the last 30 days. There were 17 deaths reported Monday. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 55, compared with 79.1 a week ago, a decrease of 31% in the last seven days. ...
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Health Department Shuts Down 4 Eateries

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department has shut down a handful of eateries. Weekend Biryani / Desiship in South Fayette, The Mansion in Homewood, Good as Hale in McKees Rocks and Crackin’ Crabs PGH in Swissvale were all ordered to close in the past two weeks. All of them were open and operating without valid health permits. The Health Department also says The Mansion didn’t submit plans before opening and had food and liquor from an unknown source. When the closure orders are removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.
WSAZ

COVID-19 W.Va. | 24 additional deaths, 857 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 10, 2021, there are currently 6,115 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 24 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,592 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed...
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Hospitalizations Continue To Rise, Unvaccinated Patients Partly Driving The Increase

DENVER (CBS4) – As hospitalizations climb in Colorado, hospitals continue to struggle with stress on their systems. According to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Tuesday, more than 1,400 patients are currently hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19. And with more boosters getting into arms, it has many asking, why? CBS4’s Mekialaya White asked two local experts to weigh in. “I don’t know that anyone has one answer as to why things are getting worse right now,” said National Jewish Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carrie Horn. “Right now in Colorado, what we’re seeing is that hospitals are full...
CBS Miami

Broward Begins On-Campus COVID Vaccinations At Select Schools

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – COVID-19 vaccinations are being made available at a dozen Broward schools a day after the School Board voted to make masks optional for all grades beginning November 20. With the authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for younger children the school district, in partnership with the Department of Health, vaccinations are underway for children ages five and older. Click here to download the schedule for on-site vaccinations at Broward County Public Schools. Some parents told CBS4 they support the on-campus vaccinations. “I try to be as balanced as possible, but I am extremely pro-vaccination and I think it’s great,” parent David Levens....
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Preparing To Vaccinate Children Against COVID-19

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — About 31,000 Howard County children are between the ages of 5 and 11, making them eligible for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Public health experts say the COVID-19 vaccine will not only protect children and keep them healthy in school but also help to bring the coronavirus pandemic to an end. Getting shots in children’s arms is the next step in the fight against COVID-19, officials say. Clinics throughout the county are already setting up appointments for kids. COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Where To Get Your Kids Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Howard County Health Officer Dr. Maura Rossman said the vaccine has undergone rigorous testing and...
