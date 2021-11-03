CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Drops Over 3%; R.R.Donnelley & Sons Shares Jump

By Lisa Levin
Business Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.21% to 35,978.38 while the NASDAQ rose 0.08% to 15,662.87. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.10% to 4,625.81. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 46,999,770 cases with around 768,840 deaths. India...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

EIA raises its 2021 U.S. retail gasoline price forecast

The U.S. Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 forecast for U.S. regular gasoline retail prices by 1% to $3 a gallon, according to a monthly report released Tuesday. The EIA also said domestic gasoline consumption rose to an average 9.2 million barrels per day in October, but it's expected to fall below 9 million barrels a day this month and "remain below that level until May 2022." West Texas Intermediate crude prices, the U.S. benchmark, will likely average $69.02 a barrel this year, up 0.8% from the October forecast, while Brent crude, the global benchmark, is forecast at $71.59 a barrel this year, up 0.3% from the previous forecast, the EIA said. U.S. oil production is expected to average 11.13 million barrels per day this year, up 1% from October's forecast. In Tuesday dealings, December WTI crude was up 88 cents, or 1.1%, to $82.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December gasoline rose 2.7 cents, or 1.2%, to $2.35 a gallon. January Brent crude added 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.87 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Tumbles 300 Points; PubMatic Shares Gain After Q3 Results

Toward the end of trading Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.67% to 36,075.12 while the NASDAQ fell 1.90% to 15,585.20. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.99% to 4,638.64. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 47,536,530 cases with around 778,310 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,386,780 cases and 461,820 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,897,020 COVID-19 cases with 609,810 deaths. In total, there were at least 251,726,650 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,082,970 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite book worst day in over 5 weeks as 30-year government bond yield surges

U.S. stocks skidded lower Wednesday, as a reading of consumer inflation rose in October to the highest level since 1990, at least partly driven by supply-chain disruptions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandmeic and strong consumer demand. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.7% to 15,623, marking the sharpest one-day decline since Oct. 4 when the technology-laden index fell more than 2%. The S&P 500 index finished down 0.8% to 4,646, also representing the worst day since early October when it fell 1.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 240 points, or 0.7%, at 36,080. The...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slipped 3.33% to $228.96 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.66% to 15,622.71 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.66% to 36,079.94. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $268.53 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil#Mid Day#Gold Price#Dow#S P#Johns Hopkins University#Smg#Fmc Corporation#Cvs Health Corporation#Fy21#Eps#Irhythm Technologies#Irtc#The Centers For Medicare#Medicaid Services#Mpfs#Rrd#Atlas#Kpti#Blue Star Foods Corp
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) advanced 1.08% to $164.27 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.82% to 4,646.71 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.66% to 36,079.94. The stock's rise snapped a five-day losing streak. Johnson & Johnson closed $15.65 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slid 0.36% to $285.32 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.82% to 4,646.71 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.66% to 36,079.94. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $10.33 short of its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Brazil
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 2.30% to $327.64 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.66% to 15,622.71 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.66% to 36,079.94. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $56.69 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.75% higher to $47.23 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.82% to 4,646.71 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.66% to 36,079.94. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.46 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
AFP

US markets fall as inflation concerns rise

US stock markets retreated further on Wednesday as the bogeyman of inflation returned to spook investors, but European equities mostly rose and bitcoin reached a new record -- temporarily. Gold, silver and Bitcoin all gained initially as investors flooded into assets viewed as a hedge against the corrosive effect of inflation on their savings, but later retreated.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Jim Cramer on where to invest in the markets following infrastructure bill

CNBC's Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team react to the latest $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and what that means for infrastructure stocks, which have been on the rise for weeks. "I'm calling this the obvious market," Cramer said as shares of Caterpillar and steel company Nucor climbed in pre-market trading.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Rises Over 2%; Tactile Systems Technology Shares Plummet

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.66% to 36,192.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.90% to 15,838.46. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.65% to 4,671.36. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 47,453,950 cases with around 776,310 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,376,290 cases and 461,370 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,886,070 COVID-19 cases with 609,600 deaths. In total, there were at least 251,254,020 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,075,040 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy in November

Chewy appears set to bite into a resurgence. Etsy remains adept at crafting gains. Pinterest could soon pin down a recovery. E-commerce stocks have struggled in recent months as the reopening of retail stores has shoppers spending more time offline. This has led to more investor uncertainty surrounding this sector.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy