Ascensus and Newport Group to Combine and Create a Leading Provider in Tax-Advantaged Savings

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 7 days ago

With industry-leading qualified and non-qualified retirement plan services, fiduciary consulting services, and corporate and bank-owned life insurance practices, Newport will expand the solutions and expertise Ascensus provides to its clients and advisor partners. Similarly, Newport's clients will benefit from greater access to unique tax-advantaged savings solutions across retirement, education, and health...

markets.businessinsider.com

MyChesCo

Ascensus Announced Merger with Newport Group

DRESHER, PA — Ascensus announced that it recently entered into a definitive agreement under which Newport Grou, the Walnut Creek, California-based retirement services provider, will merge with Ascensus. The newly combined organization will offer a broader set of capabilities and products to benefit institutional partners, clients, advisors, and savers. With...
NEWPORT, PA
Business Insider

Temenos' cloud platform will help Green Dot offer a better customer experience

Green Dot will Temenos' cloud-based platform to streamline it banking experience. The deal will help build on its relationships with low- to-moderate income consumers. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of research reports, charts, and forecasts on the Banking industry. Learn more about becoming a client.
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

How to take full advantage of the benefits of DeFi and increase high-interest savings

Decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions have already proved they are better alternatives to traditional finance, arising from the need for an open, secure and transparent financial system. With DeFi, users can take advantage of lower transaction rates, higher interest rates or an opportunity to diversify investments. Therefore, there are few surprises regarding decentralized finance emerging as an alternative to today's financial system for these reasons. The bottom line is that while blockchain technology ensures the network's security, it is at the cost of users’ inconvenience.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Business Insider

Yield farming: An investing strategy involving staking or lending crypto assets to generate returns

Yield farming involves lending or staking cryptocurrency in exchange for interest and other rewards. Yield farmers measure their returns in terms of annual percentage yields (APY). While potentially profitable, yield farming is also incredibly risky. Visit Insider's Investing Reference library for more stories. Yield farming is a means of earning...
AGRICULTURE
pymnts

InsurTech Porch Group Buys SaaS Provider Floify

Porch Group, which works in virtual software for the home services industry, has bought digital mortgage automation and point-of-sale (POS) company Floify, according to a Wednesday (Oct. 27) press release. The acquisition cost Porch $76.5 million in cash and $10 million of Porch’s common stock, the release stated. Porch has...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Jumo raises $120 million to power fintech services across Africa

Fidelity leads a a $120 million investment in banking as a service provider Jumo. The deal underscores the US appetite to extend capital to the fast-growing fintech ecosystem. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Fintech industry. Learn more about becoming a client.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Protecting data against threats is critical for startups and growing businesses

Data contains valuable business insights that can help your organization achieve its goals. Threats to data availability come from many sources, from cyberattacks to user errors. Make sure you opt for a storage solution that will not only grow with your business, but protect your data every step of the...
ECONOMY
Newport News-Times

Failure of tax measures puts pinch on Newport

NEWPORT — A new tax on prepared food and an increase in the gas tax, both of which failed to win voter approval in the Nov. 2 election, were important components of Newport’s five-year financial sustainability plan. With 99 percent of votes counted, the will of Newport voters is clear....
NEWPORT, OR
Newport Buzz

NEWPORT AND PROVIDENCE EACH OBTAIN $42,500 GRANTS AIMED AT STRENGTHENING TREE CANOPIES AND RESILIENCE, REDUCING CARBON FOOTPRINT AND URBAN HEAT ISLANDS

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has awarded $42,500 grants to the Newport Tree Conservancy and Providence Neighborhood Planting Program by the U.S. Forest Service to augment urban tree planting projects using the Tree Equity Score Analyzer (TESA) tool as the basis for outreach and implementation. A new tool developed by American Forests through a grant by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, TESA assesses tree canopy data combined with income, employment, race, age, and surface temperature and assigns a score, which identifies where tree interventions should be prioritized to address social equity.
NEWPORT, RI

