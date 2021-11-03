CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Altus Strategies drills 21.9 g/t gold over 10.2 metres at Diba, Mali

By Staff Writer
resourceworld.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAltus Strategies PLC [ALTS-TSXV; ALTUF-OTCQX; ALS-AIM] reported intersected high grades from diamond drilling at its 100%-owned Diba gold project in western Mali, West Africa. Diba hosts a shallow-dipping, near-surface gold deposit and a number of other prospective targets. Intersections from the Diba Deposit (down-the-hole and not true widths) include...

resourceworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
resourceworld.com

E-Tech Resources drills 6.5% TREO over 4 metres at Eureka Project, Namibia

E-Tech Resources Inc. [REE-TSXV] reported assay results for the first step-out diamond drill holes completed at the 100%-owned Eureka REE (Rare Earth Elements) Project in central Namibia. Highlights of the seven drill holes which intersected mineralization include drill hole ED001: 2.1% TREO (Total Rare Earth Oxide) over 2.0 metres from...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Golden Minerals Drills 20m Grading 8.2 g/t Au at Rodeo Gold-Silver Mine and Completes 2021 Drill Programs

Golden Minerals Company (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or the “Company”) (NYSE-A: AUMN and TSX: AUMN) is pleased to announce final assay results from its reverse circulation (“RC”) and diamond drill programs that it recently completed at its Rodeo gold-silver mine located in Durango State, Mexico. This press release features multimedia. View...
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

TomaGold drills 28.5 metres of 1.41 g/t gold at Obalski, Quebec

TomaGold Corp. [LOT-TSXV] reported initial results from the first phase of its 11,500-metre drilling program that began on July 10, 2021, on its 100%-owned Obalski property in Chibougamau, Quebec. The first phase of drilling consists of 14 holes for 4,751 metres and a 263-metre wedge hole. Assays are pending for the last three holes.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Golden Minerals drills 20 metres of 8.2 g/t gold at Rodeo mine, Mexico

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN-TSX; NYSE AMERICAN] reported final assay results from its reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drill programs that it recently completed at its 100%-owned Rodeo gold-silver mine located in Durango State, Mexico. Highlights from the drilling include drill hole RRC-021-034 that returned 28 metres at 2.0 g/t gold...
METAL MINING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allied Gold#Mali#Gold Mine#Altus Strategies Plc#Alts Tsxv#Altuf Otcqx#Als Aim#Diba Nw#Ac#Rc
resourceworld.com

Tectonic Metals grab samples 190.4 g/t gold at Tibbs project, Alaska

Tectonic Metals Inc. [TECT-TSXV; TETOF-OTCQB] has made a surface discovery of high-grade, Pogo-style quartz-sulphide veining in grab samples from the underexplored gneissic rocks at the 100$-optioned Tibbs gold project, located less than 35 km from Northern Star Resources’ Pogo gold mine, Alaska. Rock grab gold values from the West Trench...
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Mali industrial gold output on track to beat forecast, says ministry

BAMAKO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Industrial gold production in Mali, one of Africa's top producers of the precious metal, is expected to beat the 60.5 tonnes forecast for 2021, a mines ministry official said on Tuesday. Gold production from the 13 mines operated by major miners including Barrick Gold , B2Gold , Resolute Mining and AngloGold Ashanti stood at 47.1 tonnes by the end of September, the ministry said. "At the end of September industrial gold production stood at 47.1 tonnes, 2.6 tonnes more than the initial forecast for September, which was 44.5 tonnes," said Mamadou Sidibe, head of the mines ministry's audit and statistics department. "With this trend we are sure that the forecast for the year will be reached or even exceeded," Sidibe said, adding that strong production was usually expected during the last quarter of the year. Mali's industrial gold production in 2020 totalled 65.2 tonnes. (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo.
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Meridian Mining drills 49 metres of 1.4% CuEq at Cabacal, Brazil

Meridian Mining UK Societas [MNO-TSXV; MRRDF-OTC] provided results from its drilling program at its camp-scale Cabacal copper-gold VMS (volcanogenic massive sulphide) project in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Hole CD-072 was drilled as part of its delineation program along the Cabacal Northwest Extension (CNWE) targeting high-grade copper-gold VMS-type mineralization overprinted by high-grade...
WORLD
resourceworld.com

P2 Gold drills 48.77 metres of 2.3 g/t AuEq in Nevada

P2 Gold Inc. [PGLD-TSXV] has released the first results of phase 1 drilling at is Gabbs project, which is located in the Walker-Lane Trend in Nevada. The company said highlights from the first 12 reverse circulation drill holes included 2.30 g/t gold over 48.77 metres and 2.63 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) over 38.10 metres.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
PLC
resourceworld.com

Great Atlantic drills 238.4 g/t gold over 0.40 metres at Golden Promise, Newfoundland

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. [GR-TSXV; PH0-FSE] reported analytical results for the first drill hole (GP-21-149) of the 2021 diamond drilling program at its 100%-optioned Golden Promise gold property located within the central Newfoundland gold belt. The drill hole intersected 238.4 g/t gold over 0.40 metres core length at the Jaclyn...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Red Pine drills 2.08 g/t gold over 55.66 metres at Wawa

Red Pine Exploration Inc. [RPX-TSXV] said the 2021 drilling program in the Surlaga South discovery area of its 100%-owned Wawa Gold Project has returned a significant gold intersection. The project is located two kilometres southeast of Wawa, Ontario. Drilling highlights include drill hole SD-21-302, which returned 2.08 g/t gold over...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Azimut drills 60.8 metres of 1.44 g/t gold at Elmer property, Quebec

Azimut Exploration Inc. [AZM-PTSXV; AZMTF-OTC] reported new high-grade gold intervals from the Patwon zone on the company’s 100%-owned Elmer property in the James Bay region of Quebec. Drilling completed to date has confirmed an open-ended robust core zone at Patwon. The final assay results have now been received for 15...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Aldebaran drills porphyry at Argentina gold-copper project

Aldebaran Resources Inc. [ALDE-TSXV] on Thursday said drilling has commenced at its Altar copper-gold project in Argentina for the 2021 to 2022 field season. The company said it will have three rigs turning in November and a fourth rig will be added in early December. “We look forward to drilling...
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Cabral Gold drills 18.1 metres of 4.3 g/t gold at Cuiu Cuiu, Brazil

Cabral Gold Inc. [CBR-TSXV; CBGZF-OTC] reported additional assays from nine recently completed diamond drill holes in the primary bedrock MG gold deposit, and within the recently identified gold-in-oxide blanket within the 100%-owned Cuiu Cuiu gold district in northern Brazil. DDH228, drilled at MG, returned 9.1 metres at 1.1 g/t gold...
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Freegold drills 231.3 metres of 1.22 g/t gold at Golden Summit, Alaska

Freegold Ventures Ltd. [FVL-TSX; FGOVF-OTC; FR4N-FSE] reported additional results from the continuing 40,000-metre program currently under way on its 100%-owned Golden Summit project, near Fairbanks, Alaska. Drill hole GS2107 returned 7.4 metres of 0.65 g/t gold, 23.2 metres of 0.98 g/t, 231.3 metres of 1.22 g/t gold, including 2.1 metres...
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Lion One drills 3.9 metres of 33.4 g/t gold at Tuvatu, Fiji

Lion One Metals Ltd. [LIO-TSXV; LOMLF-OTCQX; LY1-FSE] reported further high-grade intercepts from two recently completed drill holes as part of continuing deep extensional stepout drilling from the company’s 100%-owned Tuvatu gold project in Fiji. Deep feeder zone 500 now extends over 300 metres vertically and 150 metres laterally. The weighted...
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Xtra-Gold reports Kibi resources at 13.89 Mt of 1.40 g/t gold, Ghana

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. [XTG-TSX; XTGRF-OTCQB] released the results of an updated mineral resource estimate on its 100%-owned Kibi gold project in the Kibi-Winneba greenstone belt, Ghana, West Africa. The independent resource estimate, with an effective date of September 30, 2021, incorporates an additional 212 diamond core boreholes (25,198.55 metres) completed...
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Seabridge drills 430.9 metres of 1.08 g/t gold at Snowfield deposit, British Columbia

Seabridge Gold Inc.’s [SEA-TSX; SA-NYSE] early results from this year’s drill program at the 100%-owned KSM project in northwestern British Columbia support a reshaping of the project which could enhance gold reserves, projected annual gold production and payback while also deferring and reducing major capital expenditures associated with block-cave development, Seabridge chairman and CEO Rudi Fronk announced. Confirmation is expected in next year’s second quarter when a new KSM preliminary feasibility study (PFS) is scheduled for completion.
ECONOMY
mining-technology.com

African Gold Group receives environmental approval for Mali gold project

African Gold Group has received environmental clearance for the Kobada Gold Project in Mali, marking a ‘key milestone’ in the approval process. The project’s environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) has been approved by the Ministry of Environment, Sanitation and Sustainable Development of the Republic of Mali. African Gold Group...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

African Gold Group achieves key permitting milestone in Mali

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company's statement, the ESIA marks a key milestone in the permitting process and is the...
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Jazz Resources drills 7.73 metres of 49.92 g/t gold at Vila Nova, Brazil, shares up

Jazz Resources Inc. [JZR-TSXV] reports that drilling undertaken on the bedrock portion of the Vila Nova gold project, Amapa state, Brazil, has intersected multiple veins with visible gold in all four drill holes, including the previously reported veins totalling 23.09 metres grading 31.58 g/t (one oz/ton) at a vertical depth of 74.47 metres in Hole VN-3 (cord. 44.416N, 418.157W).
METAL MINING

Comments / 0

Community Policy