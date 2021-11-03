Princess Cruises Announces "The Love Boat" Themed Cruise Hosted by Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan With Appearances by the Cast and Special Tribute to Actor Gavin MacLeod
Hosted by Princess Cruises Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan (Vicki Stubing), who will be joined by fellow "Love Boat" cast members Cynthia Lauren Tewes (Julie McCoy), Bernie Kopell (Doc), Fred Grandy (Gopher) and Ted Lange (Isaac). Together, they will share their favorite memories from the show, participate in various guest activities and...markets.businessinsider.com
Comments / 0