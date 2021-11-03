Zocdoc Announces Record Year-Over-Year Growth in Mental Health Provider Participation, Offering More Choice and Better Access to Patients Seeking Care

The past two years, since the start of the pandemic, have dealt some nasty hands to many of us. Whether it was due to the loss of a loved one to COVID, the loss of a business or employment due to government shut-downs, stress, fear or anger related to civil unrest and rioting throughout the streets of our nation, social isolation, or simply being restricted from living and functioning within our normal, active routine, there’s no question that mental health, and unfortunately, suicide rates have risen significantly. Mental health issues have existed since the beginning of time and fortunately, as recognition has grown and stigma has declined, various treatment models have been developed and become increasingly available, to include various types of individual therapy (both inpatient and outpatient) and advances in psychotropic medications for the treatment of psychosis and mood disorders. As treatment options for mental health disorders continue to expand, utilization of the outdoors has proven to remain one of the healthiest and most effective coping strategies for all forms of mental illness or personal struggle.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO