Governor and First Lady Exposed to COVID-19

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has extended the COVID-19 public health emergency for another thirty days to extend critical capabilities directly tied to it, noting he has also instructed agencies to bring a plan that contemplates options to end the state’s health emergency in the near future. Some provisions have been removed due to improved conditions relating to the spread of the virus in Indiana. And, the Governor’s office also says a provision has been added to allow the health commissioner to issue a standing order to authorize the administration of COVID immunizations to children under 11. Here is a link to the view the executive orders signed over the weekend.

INDIANA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO