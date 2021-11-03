CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Governor and First Lady Exposed to COVID-19

By Artist
wktn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine have been exposed to two staff members who...

wktn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Gov. DeWine, wife exposed to staff with COVID-19, cancel events

COLUMBUS (WXIX) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine canceled events through the weekend after they were exposed to two staff members who recently tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office announced. Both of the DeWines are fully vaccinated, received their boosters, tested negative for COVID and...
COLUMBUS, OH
somerset106.com

Governor Beshear Announces Over 1600 New COVID-19 Cases

Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,669 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Wednesday, bringing the case total to 748,202. 424 of those new cases were children 18 and younger. 762 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 232 in the ICU and 137 on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate was at 5.05%. The Governor also announced 22 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 9,856. 46 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Russell County leads the state with an incidence rate of 95.6 per 100,000 people. For more information visit Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
ktwb.com

Iowa Governor signs COVID-19 vaccination exemptions

DES MOINES, IA (AP) — Iowa governor Kim Reynolds opens the door for vaccine exemptions. The Governor Friday signed into law a bill that allows Iowa workers to seek medical and religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates and guarantees that those who are fired for refusing a vaccine will qualify for unemployment benefits.
IOWA STATE
indiana105.com

Indiana Governor Extends COVID-19 Public Health Emergency

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has extended the COVID-19 public health emergency for another thirty days to extend critical capabilities directly tied to it, noting he has also instructed agencies to bring a plan that contemplates options to end the state’s health emergency in the near future. Some provisions have been removed due to improved conditions relating to the spread of the virus in Indiana. And, the Governor’s office also says a provision has been added to allow the health commissioner to issue a standing order to authorize the administration of COVID immunizations to children under 11. Here is a link to the view the executive orders signed over the weekend.
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

Gov. Beshear, First Lady Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear received their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots on Thursday. The Governor said with booster doses for all three COVID-19 vaccines approved, eligible Kentucky adults need to receive one. He said the state is seeing hospitalizations among vaccinated people going up month after month, which suggests waning immunity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lincoln Courier

Pritzker gets COVID-19 booster shot ahead of first overseas trip as governor

Gov. JB Pritzker became one of the 800,000-plus Illinoisans who have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot Tuesday ahead of his first overseas trip as governor. Pritzker and his top staff planned to depart to London on Tuesday to meet with business leaders on economic development opportunities in Illinois before heading to Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday for the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties. House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, and Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, planned to join the Illinois group for the London leg of the trip.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#First Lady#Covid#Dewines
indypolitics.org

GOVERNOR HOLCOMB ANNOUNCES OPPOSITION TO FEDERAL COVID-19 VACCINE MANDATE

(WIBC) – Governor Eric Holcomb on Thursday announced his opposition to the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The emergency temporary standard (ETS) finalized Thursday by OSHA mandates workers at companies with 100 or more employees to get vaccinated against COVID by Jan. 4, 2022, or face weekly testing. Holcomb is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wymt.com

Governor Andy Beshear gives COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his daily COVID-19 report, the Governor announced 1,669 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Wednesday, bringing the case total to 748,202. 424 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 762 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 232 people remain in the ICU, with 137 on a ventilator.
FRANKFORT, KY
newsy.com

First Lady Kicks Off COVID-19 Vaccine Campaign For Children

First Lady Jill Biden kicked off a nationwide effort urging parents and guardians to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 against COVID-19 by visiting a pediatric coronavirus vaccination clinic at Franklin Sherman Elementary School in Virginia. Asked what she would say to hesitant parents, the first lady said the vaccines...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WUSA9

First Lady visits Virginia as part of children's COVID-19 vaccine rollout

MCLEAN, Va. — The First Lady of the United States was in McLean, Virginia, Monday as part of the push to get children vaccinated against COVID-19 across the country. Dr. Jill Biden urged parents and guardians to vaccinate their children against the virus during a visit to a pediatric vaccination clinic at Franklin Sherman Elementary School. The elementary school has made headlines when it comes to vaccines in the past. It was the first school to administer the polio vaccine back in 1954.
VIRGINIA STATE
indiana105.com

Governor, First Lady Host Trick-or-Treaters at Governor’s Residence, Visitors Receive Candy Made in Indiana

In Indianapolis at the Governor’s Residence Sunday night, for Halloween Governor Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb dressed as characters representing iconic imagery and historic figures that represent Indiana, and the first family handed out candy and sweets made in Indiana donated by Albanese Confectionery out of Merrillville and Zachary Confections in Frankfort.
INDIANA STATE
healthvermont.gov

STATEMENT FROM GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT ON COVID-19 IN VERMONT

STATEMENT FROM GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT ON COVID-19 IN VERMONT. Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement:. Throughout the pandemic, our top strategic goal has been to make sure our hospitals have the capacity – bed space and resources – to serve all those who need care, and that continues to be our top goal to this day.
VERMONT STATE
fox17.com

Kentucky governor makes case for COVID-19 booster shots

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Growing numbers of vaccinated Kentuckians have contracted COVID-19 and ended up in hospitals, signaling the importance of getting a booster dose, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. The unvaccinated still represent the overwhelming majority of new virus-related cases and hospitalizations. But the percentage of vaccinated Kentuckians in...
KENTUCKY STATE
Valley News

COVID-19 vaccine mandates are increasing resistance to vaccines, Arkansas governor says

Zachary Stieber The Epoch Times COVID-19 vaccine mandates are increasing resistance to COVID-19 vaccines, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday. “The resistance is hard in some areas. And part of it is simply because of the controversy because of the mandates. It deepens the resistance. And so that’s something we have to overcome,” Hutchinson, a Republican, said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “But I don’t see that controversy going away any time soon. With OSHA issuing mandates for businesses to require vaccination of employees, that’s going to intensify the controversy,” he added. President Joe Biden’s administration is preparing a rule that would require private employers with over 100 workers to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or weekly CO.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy