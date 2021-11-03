Ford is selling a 400-horsepower, $250,000 Bronco SUV you can only drive off-road

If you are into off-roading and like tent camping and exploring, the Dusy Ershim trail is for you—unless you drive a van or a crew cab long-bed truck. In that case, we can wholeheartedly not recommend this trail to you. It's a very long and tight trail with many, many trees, and while there are a few pit toilets along the way, the creature comforts generally don't make it on this trail. It's also very remote and has some pretty difficult spots where a smaller vehicle (with lockers and at least 35-inch tires and not much sheetmetal) is a definite advantage. You won't be able to get your RV in here. Hell, we'd bet getting a rooftop tent on the trail would be more work than it's worth. We're fine with tents and cots—or even sleeping on a tarp on the ground—and that is honestly just about perfect for a multi-day run over the Dusy.

