Buying Cars

Ford is selling a 400-horsepower, $250,000 Bronco SUV you can only drive off-road

By Tim Levin
Business Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord launched its most powerful Bronco SUV yet on Monday: the Bronco DR. But don't even think about driving it on the road. The DR - short for Desert Racer - is intended for off-road use only, so you'll have to tow it to the desert before you can have any...

markets.businessinsider.com

