Arima, Brown earn weekly soccer honors

RICHMOND, Ky. – For the sixth time this season, multiple Eastern Kentucky players have been chosen for ASUN weekly awards. Quarterback Parker McKinney has been selected as the ASUN Offensive Player of the Week and kicker Patrick Nations was picked as the league's Special Teams Player of the Week on the heels of EKU's 42-10 win over Lamar. It marks McKinney's third ASUN Offensive Player of the Week accolade of this season, while it's the fifth time Nations has been honored by the conference for his work at his position. Overall, EKU now has 16 total weekly awards from the conference this season.

RICHMOND, KY ・ 10 DAYS AGO