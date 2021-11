Shares of Nike and Salesforce.com Inc. are seeing declines Wednesday afternoon, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 185 points, or 0.5%, lower, as shares of Nike (NKE) and Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) have contributed to the index's intraday decline. Nike's shares are down $5.88, or 3.4%, while those of Salesforce.com Inc. are down $8.77, or 2.8%, combining for an approximately 97-point drag on the Dow. Chevron (CVX) Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark equates to a 6.59-point swing.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO