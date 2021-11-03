How one hedge fund is bypassing Silicon Valley by investing in explosive growth companies overseas - and raising hundreds of millions in the process

SoftBank Vision Fund 2 joins existing investors as Cloudbeds advances its technology and grows the functionality of its cloud-based hospitality management software. Cloudbeds, the hospitality industry’s fastest-growing technology provider, announced it has raised a $150 million Series D round from new and existing investors as it continues growing its team, accelerating customer acquisition, expanding its product offerings, and investing heavily in delivering best-in-class technology to the industry. The funding was led by new investor SoftBank Vision Fund 2, joined by Echo Street, Walleye Capital, and returning investors Viking Global Investors, PeakSpan Capital, and Counterpart Ventures. The Series D round brings the company’s total venture funding to $253 million.
Comments / 0