November 4, 2021 – Macon County Educators are invited to apply for $500 grants to support their efforts to advance the principles of inclusion and equity in the classroom. Five local educators will each receive a $500 grant from The Community Foundation of Macon County to be used for a classroom project or program addressing these topics. The deadline to apply is November 15, and grant checks will be presented to recipients in late November. Any Macon County educator is eligible to apply for a grant, including Pre-K through grade 12 teachers, homeschool teachers, and college/university instructors and professors.

MACON COUNTY, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO