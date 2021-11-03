CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
54 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

By Lisa Levin
Business Insider
 7 days ago

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) jumped 37.2% to $9.06 after it was announced the company will be acquired by Atlas. The company also reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) jumped 21.8% to $13.89 following upbeat Q2 results. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc....

markets.businessinsider.com

MarketWatch

Duolingo stock gains 8% after narrower-than-expected loss for company

Shares of Duolingo Inc. rose more than 8% in the extended session Wednesday after the language-learning app company reported a narrower-than-expected loss and sales that were above Wall Street expectations. Duolingo said it lost $29 million, or 98 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with a net loss of $3.2 million, or 25 cents a share, in the prior-year quarter. The company pinned the wider loss on costs related to its IPO in July. Revenue rose 40% to $63.6 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Duolingo to post a loss of $1.02 a share on sales of $61 million. The stock ended the regular trading day up 0.9%. "Our performance during the third quarter was exceptional. We achieved record bookings and a record number of paid subscribers, with monthly and daily users also reaching all-time highs," co-founder and Chief Executive Luis von Ahn said in a statement.
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slipped 3.33% to $228.96 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.66% to 15,622.71 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.66% to 36,079.94. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $268.53 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slid 0.36% to $285.32 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.82% to 4,646.71 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.66% to 36,079.94. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $10.33 short of its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 2.30% to $327.64 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.66% to 15,622.71 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.66% to 36,079.94. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $56.69 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) shed 1.38% to $646.91 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.82% to 4,646.71 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.66% to 36,079.94. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Netflix Inc. closed $44.06 below its 52-week high ($690.97), which the company achieved on October 29th.
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) advanced 1.08% to $164.27 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.82% to 4,646.71 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.66% to 36,079.94. The stock's rise snapped a five-day losing streak. Johnson & Johnson closed $15.65 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) inched 0.70% higher to $655.99 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.35% to 4,685.25 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Netflix Inc. closed $34.98 short of its 52-week high ($690.97), which the company reached on October 29th.
Benzinga

A Look At Upcoming IPOs For The Week

With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) becomes publicly listed starting on...
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) shares rose 24.37% to $23.98 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $389.7 million. Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock moved upwards by 22.37% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $897.4 million. Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) shares increased by 17.48% to $0.95....
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares increased by 5.97% to $7.81 during Friday’s after-market session. At the close, Marin Software’s trading volume reached 2.8 million shares. This is 40.96% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Benzinga

10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga

9 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
