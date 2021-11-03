Red Hat and Intel combine on edge ‘smarts’ for Industry 4.0

HT.KZ, one of the leaders in the travel industry in Kazakhstan, uses Smart Engines on-premise solution to securely scan its clients’ passports. AI software has been integrated into the tour booking system, making the booking process fast and convenient. Managers no longer need to enter passport data manually — the document is scanned automatically in less than a second, and the data from it is entered into the fields of the completed tour application.

TRAVEL ・ 6 DAYS AGO