Dave Turin of Turin Mining has been trying to find pay dirt on Gold Rush: Winter’s Fortune. Digging in the cold and snow, he finds a claim that looks promising. If the claim pans out how it should, Dave could be making millions. Alaska and the Yukon can be bountiful areas. However, Turin Mining is headed to Idaho. The trick is finding spots that the old-time miners were unable to dig out. If they can find a pot that hasn’t been cleaned out too much, they have a payday coming their way. However, things aren’t always as easy as it seems.

ECONOMY ・ 4 HOURS AGO