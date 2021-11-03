LABOUM 'Kiss Kiss' in interstellar MV

Fresh off of their monumental double-debut at EDC Vegas in October, SIDEPIECE just announced an exclusive headline tour that will only be stopping in a few lucky cities in 2022. A testament to the level of success they’ve already reached, the house music duo is hitting some of the United States’ most iconic music venues including stops at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles and Avant Gardner in New York. The ‘Kiss And Tell’ tour will be stopping in a total of four cities from February to April and is setting the table for them to have an even more successful year in 2022 than they had in 2021.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO