LABOUM 'Kiss Kiss' in interstellar MV

Rosalía and the Weeknd have released "LA FAMA," the lead single from Rosalía's forthcoming 2022 album, MOTOMAMI. The track, teased earlier this week, comes with a music video by Director X featuring beloved character actor Danny Trejo. "LA FAMA" spins a glossy noir allegory on the pitfalls of fame, with...
BLACKPINK Lisa's "MONEY" has now spent 2 weeks on 'Billboard Hot 100'!. "MONEY" is a track on Lisa's first single album 'LALISA'. The title track of the album "LALISA" has also entered the Hot 100 at #84 on its first week of release. Meanwhile, Lisa scored her second entry on the chart with "MONEY" on last week's update at #90.
K-pop quartet LABOUM have dropped their brand-new mini-album ‘Blossom’, featuring lead single ‘Kiss Kiss’. The project was released alongside an accompanying music video for ‘Kiss Kiss’, where the group are seen performing the song’s choreography in a myriad of settings – on a distant planet, in a parking lot and in an empty warehouse.
Where do I even begin about Tuesday’s show? Sometimes the hardest thing is to find a hook, something to wrap the review in. When the house lights came back on at the Entry I had so many it took me a bit to wrap my head around. So let’s start at the beginning.
In celebration of the 45th anniversary of Destroyer, Kiss is releasing a super deluxe edition of their classic album on Nov. 19. Originally released in 1976, Destroyer was the band’s first album to sell one million copies within the first year of its release with hits “Detroit Rock City,” “Shout It Out Loud,” “God Of Thunder” and piano ballad “Beth.”
Former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick hit the stage alongside his former bandmates for two songs during a performance on the latest Kiss Kruise. The group’s 12-track set list for their sail away show on Friday (Oct. 29) featured Kulick on “Tears Are Falling” and “Heaven’s On Fire,” delivered on the pool deck of the Norwegian Gem cruise ship. Fan-shot video of both songs plus the set list can be seen below.
ONEUS have dropped their music video for "Luna". In the MV, ONEUS dance under the gorgeous moonlight as they travel to the far past. "Luna" is the title song of their sixth mini album 'Blood Moon', and the lyrics are about following your heart and someone who's caught your eye.
SF9 have revealed the comeback schedule for their 10th mini album 'Rumination'. According to the schedule announcement below, fans can expect jacket posters from SF9 on November 10 KST, 11 and 12, the music video teaser for their title song "Trauma" on the 15th, and the full release of 'Rumination' on the 22nd.
ICHILLIN' have dropped their music video teaser for "Fresh". In the MV teaser, the ICHILLIN' members reveal their fun-loving concept and a preview of their dance track. The girl group's second digital single "Fresh" is due to drop on November 11 KST. Check out ICHILLIN's "Fresh" MV teaser above, and...
Billlie have dropped their debut music video for "RING X RING"!. In the spooky MV, the Billlie members get lost in a strange house of hallways. "RING X RING" is the title song of the new Mystic Story girl group's first mini-album 'The Billage of Perception: Chapter One', and the lyrics are about heading towards the ringing in your heart.
TO1 have dropped their performance music video for " In the performance MV, TO1 go over their powerful, dramatic choreography on their MV sets. "No More X" is the title song of their second mini album 'RE:ALIZE', and it's about awakening something inside of you. Check out TO1's "No More...
Fresh off of their monumental double-debut at EDC Vegas in October, SIDEPIECE just announced an exclusive headline tour that will only be stopping in a few lucky cities in 2022. A testament to the level of success they’ve already reached, the house music duo is hitting some of the United States’ most iconic music venues including stops at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles and Avant Gardner in New York. The ‘Kiss And Tell’ tour will be stopping in a total of four cities from February to April and is setting the table for them to have an even more successful year in 2022 than they had in 2021.
VICTON have dropped their music video for "Sweet Travel". In the MV, VICTON have a home party and chase a sugar rush. "Sweet Travel" is the group's special fifth anniversary single, and it's meant to express the members' wish to celebrate the occasion with a sweet song for their fans.
Lilli lilli have dropped their music video teaser for "BARCODE". In the MV teaser, the girl group take over what looks to be an abandoned gas station. "BARCODE" is the girl group's debut digital single, and it's set to drop on November 11 KST. Watch lilli lilli's "BARCODE" MV teaser...
B1A4 have dropped their music video for "Adore You". In the MV, B1A4 meet children they pick up off their feet. "Adore You" is a digital single written and co-composed by Sandeul, who's set to enlist for his mandatory military service on November 11 KST. The lyrics express B1A4's gratitude for their fans and thank them for staying by their side for the past 10 years.
DRIPPIN have dropped their music video teaser for "Vertigo". In the howling version of their MV teaser, DRIPPIN are ready to break out and fight the system. "Vertigo" is the group's special release for the fan mobile application Universe, and it's set to drop on November 11 KST. Check out...
These are the top 5 most streamed k-pop solo songs by Korean soloists of all-time on Spotify. SOLO, released in 2018, is still very much a hit song, and it holds the first spot with over 330m streams. 2. Gangnam Style by PSY. Gangnam Style was released in 2012, it...
B.I has dropped his music video for "Cosmos". In the MV, B.I chases romance through the cosmos as he runs into the girl of his dreams. "Cosmos" is the title song of the former iKON member's new half album of the same name, and the lyrics are about considering someone your entire universe.
