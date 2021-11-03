CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

LABOUM 'Kiss Kiss' in interstellar MV

By Germaine-Jay
allkpop.com
 8 days ago

LABOUM have dropped their music video for "Kiss Kiss". In the MV, LABOUM go on an...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
The FADER

Rosalía plays the Weeknd’s femme fatale in “LA FAMA”

Rosalía and the Weeknd have released "LA FAMA," the lead single from Rosalía's forthcoming 2022 album, MOTOMAMI. The track, teased earlier this week, comes with a music video by Director X featuring beloved character actor Danny Trejo. "LA FAMA" spins a glossy noir allegory on the pitfalls of fame, with...
CELEBRITIES
NME

LABOUM drop otherworldly music video for new single ‘Kiss Kiss’

K-pop quartet LABOUM have dropped their brand-new mini-album ‘Blossom’, featuring lead single ‘Kiss Kiss’. The project was released alongside an accompanying music video for ‘Kiss Kiss’, where the group are seen performing the song’s choreography in a myriad of settings – on a distant planet, in a parking lot and in an empty warehouse.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstellar#Kiss Kiss#Music Video#Flutter
twincitiesmedia.net

Moon Kissed Conquers The Entry

Where do I even begin about Tuesday’s show? Sometimes the hardest thing is to find a hook, something to wrap the review in. When the house lights came back on at the Entry I had so many it took me a bit to wrap my head around. So let’s start at the beginning.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
American Songwriter

Kiss Celebrate 45th Anniversary of ‘Destroyer’

In celebration of the 45th anniversary of Destroyer, Kiss is releasing a super deluxe edition of their classic album on Nov. 19. Originally released in 1976, Destroyer was the band’s first album to sell one million copies within the first year of its release with hits “Detroit Rock City,” “Shout It Out Loud,” “God Of Thunder” and piano ballad “Beth.”
MUSIC
92.9 THE LAKE

Watch Kiss Reunite With Bruce Kulick for Two Songs

Former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick hit the stage alongside his former bandmates for two songs during a performance on the latest Kiss Kruise. The group’s 12-track set list for their sail away show on Friday (Oct. 29) featured Kulick on “Tears Are Falling” and “Heaven’s On Fire,” delivered on the pool deck of the Norwegian Gem cruise ship. Fan-shot video of both songs plus the set list can be seen below.
ROCK MUSIC
allkpop.com

ONEUS dance under gorgeous moonlight in 'Luna' MV

ONEUS have dropped their music video for "Luna". In the MV, ONEUS dance under the gorgeous moonlight as they travel to the far past. "Luna" is the title song of their sixth mini album 'Blood Moon', and the lyrics are about following your heart and someone who's caught your eye.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
allkpop.com

SF9 reveal 'Rumination' mini album comeback schedule

SF9 have revealed the comeback schedule for their 10th mini album 'Rumination'. According to the schedule announcement below, fans can expect jacket posters from SF9 on November 10 KST, 11 and 12, the music video teaser for their title song "Trauma" on the 15th, and the full release of 'Rumination' on the 22nd.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

ICHILLIN' drop 'Fresh' MV teaser

ICHILLIN' have dropped their music video teaser for "Fresh". In the MV teaser, the ICHILLIN' members reveal their fun-loving concept and a preview of their dance track. The girl group's second digital single "Fresh" is due to drop on November 11 KST. Check out ICHILLIN's "Fresh" MV teaser above, and...
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

Billlie 'RING X RING' in debut with spooky MV

Billlie have dropped their debut music video for "RING X RING"!. In the spooky MV, the Billlie members get lost in a strange house of hallways. "RING X RING" is the title song of the new Mystic Story girl group's first mini-album 'The Billage of Perception: Chapter One', and the lyrics are about heading towards the ringing in your heart.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

TO1 drop 'No More X' performance MV

TO1 have dropped their performance music video for " In the performance MV, TO1 go over their powerful, dramatic choreography on their MV sets. "No More X" is the title song of their second mini album 'RE:ALIZE', and it's about awakening something inside of you. Check out TO1's "No More...
MUSIC
EDMTunes

SIDEPIECE Announces Kiss And Tell Tour for 2022

Fresh off of their monumental double-debut at EDC Vegas in October, SIDEPIECE just announced an exclusive headline tour that will only be stopping in a few lucky cities in 2022. A testament to the level of success they’ve already reached, the house music duo is hitting some of the United States’ most iconic music venues including stops at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles and Avant Gardner in New York. The ‘Kiss And Tell’ tour will be stopping in a total of four cities from February to April and is setting the table for them to have an even more successful year in 2022 than they had in 2021.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

VICTON want a sugar rush in 'Sweet Travel' MV

VICTON have dropped their music video for "Sweet Travel". In the MV, VICTON have a home party and chase a sugar rush. "Sweet Travel" is the group's special fifth anniversary single, and it's meant to express the members' wish to celebrate the occasion with a sweet song for their fans.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

lilli lilli want to scan your 'BARCODE' in MV teaser

Lilli lilli have dropped their music video teaser for "BARCODE". In the MV teaser, the girl group take over what looks to be an abandoned gas station. "BARCODE" is the girl group's debut digital single, and it's set to drop on November 11 KST. Watch lilli lilli's "BARCODE" MV teaser...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

B1A4 reveal hopeful MV for 'Adore You'

B1A4 have dropped their music video for "Adore You". In the MV, B1A4 meet children they pick up off their feet. "Adore You" is a digital single written and co-composed by Sandeul, who's set to enlist for his mandatory military service on November 11 KST. The lyrics express B1A4's gratitude for their fans and thank them for staying by their side for the past 10 years.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

DRIPPIN break out in howling version of 'Vertigo' MV teaser

DRIPPIN have dropped their music video teaser for "Vertigo". In the howling version of their MV teaser, DRIPPIN are ready to break out and fight the system. "Vertigo" is the group's special release for the fan mobile application Universe, and it's set to drop on November 11 KST. Check out...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

The most-streamed K-pop solo songs of all-time on Spotify

These are the top 5 most streamed k-pop solo songs by Korean soloists of all-time on Spotify. SOLO, released in 2018, is still very much a hit song, and it holds the first spot with over 330m streams. 2. Gangnam Style by PSY. Gangnam Style was released in 2012, it...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

B.I chases romance in 'Cosmos' MV

B.I has dropped his music video for "Cosmos". In the MV, B.I chases romance through the cosmos as he runs into the girl of his dreams. "Cosmos" is the title song of the former iKON member's new half album of the same name, and the lyrics are about considering someone your entire universe.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy