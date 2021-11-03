Ahn Bo Hyun, Jo Bo Ah & more cast in upcoming drama 'Military Prosecutor Do Bae Man'

Get ready to be scared, but maybe not of what’s out of this world but what’s even scarier in this world. The official preview is here for the next Netflix Kdrama Hellbound (To Hell), adapted from the same name manhwa. The first teaser I loved for legit showing the demons from Hell appearing on the announced day and time to slay a person. But the official preview heightens the tension by showing us how the others react to this phenomenon, especially with Yoo Ah In playing a cult leader who rises and claims this is all ordained by a higher God but instead seems like a creepy ruler masquerading as a religious zealot. This is yet another star studded case including Kim Hyun Joo, Park Jung Min, and Won Jin Ah, and comes from the PD of Train to Busan. The drama releases all episodes on November 19th.

