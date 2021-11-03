Ahn Bo Hyun, Jo Bo Ah & more cast in upcoming drama 'Military Prosecutor Do Bae Man'

MBC is facing criticism for its recent response regarding former Lovelyz member Lee Mi Joo's "character" on the popular variety program, 'Hangout With Yoo'. Previously, a member of the MBC Fair Broadcast Investigation Committee raised concerns regarding Lee Mi Joo's portrayal on 'Hangout With Yoo'. The committee member stated, "The latest corner on 'Hangout With Yoo' has brought back some old cast members from 'Infinity Challenge' as well as new cast members for a unique change. However, as a viewer, I feel discomfort regarding Mi Joo's role. It's true that such a portrayal of a female character would have gone unnoticed in the past. But these days, conversations regarding gender roles have moved forward, and there is a concern that when young viewers encounter Mi Joo's character on the show, they will become accustomed to the old-fashioned stereotype of a beautiful, sexy woman with no brains. I do not find it entertaining."
