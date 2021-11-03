CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ahn Bo Hyun, Jo Bo Ah & more cast in upcoming drama 'Military Prosecutor Do Bae Man'

By Germaine-Jay
allkpop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhn Bo Hyun, Jo Bo Ah, and more have been cast in the upcoming drama 'Military Prosecutor Do Bae Man'. The new tvN series...

www.allkpop.com

koalasplayground.com

Official Preview for Netflix Drama Hellbound with Yoo Ah In, Kim Hyun Joo, Park Jung Min, and Won Jin Ah Explodes with Supernatural and Psychological Terror

Get ready to be scared, but maybe not of what’s out of this world but what’s even scarier in this world. The official preview is here for the next Netflix Kdrama Hellbound (To Hell), adapted from the same name manhwa. The first teaser I loved for legit showing the demons from Hell appearing on the announced day and time to slay a person. But the official preview heightens the tension by showing us how the others react to this phenomenon, especially with Yoo Ah In playing a cult leader who rises and claims this is all ordained by a higher God but instead seems like a creepy ruler masquerading as a religious zealot. This is yet another star studded case including Kim Hyun Joo, Park Jung Min, and Won Jin Ah, and comes from the PD of Train to Busan. The drama releases all episodes on November 19th.
Soompi

Jo In Sung, Han Hyo Joo, Ryu Seung Ryong, Cha Tae Hyun, And More Attend Script Reading For New Superhero Drama

Disney+ has shared a glimpse of the script reading for its upcoming original series “Moving”!. Based on the webtoon of the same name by Kang Full, “Moving” is a new superhero action drama about teenagers with hidden superhuman powers and their parents who, unbeknownst to them, harbor a painful secret from their past. They eventually team up to battle powerful dark forces that threaten multiple generations across different eras.
Soompi

Kim Go Eun And Ahn Bo Hyun’s Relationship Faces A Crisis On “Yumi’s Cells”

TvN’s “Yumi’s Cells” has shared a new sneak peek of its upcoming episode!. Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. Kim Go Eun plays the titular role of Yumi, an ordinary woman who struggles with expressing her feelings, while Ahn Bo Hyun stars as the straightforwardly honest game developer Goo Woong.
Soompi

Kim Go Eun And Ahn Bo Hyun’s Date Takes Unexpected Turn For The Worse In “Yumi’s Cells”

Get ready for a sweet date to turn sour on the next episode of “Yumi’s Cells”!. On the previous episode of the drama, Goo Woong (played by Ahn Bo Hyun) began to feel insecure about his living situation. For the sake of his pride, he decided to tell Yumi (Kim Go Eun) that he planned to move out of her apartment, which left her feeling shocked and heartbroken as she wondered if his sudden decision was because she had broached the subject of marriage.
Soompi

Kim Soo Hyun Crosses Paths With Top Prisoner Kim Sung Kyu In Upcoming Drama “One Ordinary Day”

The Coupang Play original series “One Ordinary Day” has shared a peek of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sung Kyu’s first meeting!. A remake of BBC’s “Criminal Justice,” “One Ordinary Day” will star Kim Soo Hyun as Kim Hyun Soo, an ordinary college student whose life is turned upside down when he suddenly becomes the prime suspect in a murder case. Cha Seung Won will star as Shin Joong Han, a third-rate lawyer who barely passed the bar exam and is the only person who reaches out to help Kim Hyun Soo – while never asking him about the truth of what happened that fateful night.
Soompi

Kim Soo Hyun’s Happy Life Is Turned Upside Down Overnight In Upcoming Crime Drama “One Ordinary Day”

Coupang Play’s upcoming drama “One Ordinary Day” released contrasting new stills of Kim Soo Hyun!. A remake of BBC’s “Criminal Justice,” “One Ordinary Day” will star Kim Soo Hyun as Kim Hyun Soo, an ordinary college student whose life is turned upside down when he suddenly becomes the prime suspect in a murder case. Cha Seung Won will star as Shin Joong Han, a third-rate lawyer who barely passed the bar exam and is the only person who reaches out to help Kim Hyun Soo—while never asking him about the truth of what happened that fateful night.
Soompi

Go Joon Confirmed To Star In New Mystery Drama Alongside Kim Bo Ra And Byun Yo Han

On November 1, the actor’s company Story J Company stated to Newsen, “Go Joon will be starring in ‘Snow White Must Die'(literal translation).”. Based on the best-selling German mystery novel of the same name, “Snow White Must Die” will be a mystery drama about a chain of events that takes place in a decaying village—and the ugly side of human nature.
Soompi

Lee Do Hyun Turns Into A Math Prodigy Living In His Own World For Upcoming Drama “Melancholia”

TvN’s new Wednesday-Thursday drama “Melancholia” previewed Lee Do Hyun’s transformation into a high school student!. “Melancholia” is set in a private school rife with corruption. Im Soo Jung plays passionate math teacher Ji Yoon Soo who actively encourages her students in a world where only the answers are taught. Lee Do Hyun plays a former math prodigy named Baek Seung Yoo, who attended MIT as an engineering major at the young age of 10 years old, but dropped out suddenly after two years and is currently ranked last in his class. The two come together to fight and overcome social conventions and prejudices.
Soompi

Watch: Kim Go Eun, Ahn Bo Hyun, And GOT7’s Jinyoung Are Affectionate And Playful While Filming Final Scenes For “Yumi’s Cells”

TvN’s “Yumi’s Cells” released a behind-the-scenes look at the final episodes!. On October 30, “Yumi’s Cells” aired its season finale, raising anticipation for the next season. The new making-of video begins with Kim Go Eun’s stomach growling in the middle of filming. GOT7’s Jinyoung comments, “I thought I heard wrong. It was somewhat cute. It felt a little like you were upset.” In order to connect his scenes together, Jinyoung asks the staff to help him check the pose he ended the previous scene on. Confused after realizing it was a pose with his hand on his neck, Jinyoung comments, “My neck must have been itchy. This is really artificial.”
Soompi

Kim Yo Han, Cho Yi Hyun, Chu Young Woo, And Hwang Bo Reum Byeol Aren’t Your Typical Students In “School 2021”

KBS 2TV’s long-awaited drama “School 2021” has revealed its main poster!. The eighth installment in KBS’s popular “School” drama series, “School 2021” will tell the story of high school students choosing to follow their dreams instead of just preparing for college entrance exams. The coming-of-age tale will follow the growth, friendships, and romances of 18-year-olds facing an uncertain future.
Soompi

Park Hyung Sik, Han Hyo Joo, And Jo Woo Jin Pick 3 Keywords To Describe Upcoming Thriller Drama “Happiness”

TvN’s new drama “Happiness” premieres tonight!. Set in the near future, “Happiness” is an apocalyptic urban thriller that takes place in an apartment building stratified by social standing. The high-rise apartment building is sealed off when a new infectious disease emerges, and the drama depicts the fear, psychological battles, and desperate struggles for survival that ensue.
allkpop.com

Netizens beg Starship Entertainment to not give IVE a 'girl crush' concept

One of the hottest topics in the world of K-Pop right now is the launch of Starship Entertainment's first new girl group in 5-years, IVE. The launch of IVE will signal the first fixed group debut by former members of the project group IZ*ONE, Jang Won Young and Ahn Yu Jin. Apart from Jang Won Young and Ahn Yu Jin, IVE will be introducing 4 new members to the world for the first time, including Gaeul, Liz, Rei, and Leeseo. The group just recently confirmed its debut date for December 1.
allkpop.com

WINNER's Song Min Ho in talks to appear in upcoming Netflix film 'Seoul Vibe' starring Yoo Ah In x Go Kyung Pyo

WINNER's Song Min Ho will reportedly be making an appearance in the upcoming Netflix film, 'Seoul Vibes'. On November 10 KST, one exclusive media outlet reported that Song Min Ho will be making an appearance in the new Netflix film 'Seoul Vibes'. This will mark Song Min Ho's first film appearance since his debut ten years ago. No further information regarding Song Min Ho's casting has been specified.
epicstream.com

Yumi's Cells Episode 12 Release Date And Time, Preview: Kim Go Eun's Yumi And Ahn Bo Hyun's Goo Woong Started Living Together + GOT7 Jinyoung's Bobby Shows Yumi His Warm Personality

Yumi’s Cells Episode 12 was released on October 23, 2021, Saturday, at 10:50 PM KST. Yumi's Cells is a cell-based psychological romance drama based on a hit webtoon about an ordinary office worker named Yumi. The series is told from the perspective of the protagonist's brain cells that control her thoughts, feelings, and movements.
allkpop.com

Former MBC PD criticizes the broadcasting station's response to complaints about Lee Mi Joo's 'dumb blonde' character on 'Hangout With Yoo'

MBC is facing criticism for its recent response regarding former Lovelyz member Lee Mi Joo's "character" on the popular variety program, 'Hangout With Yoo'. Previously, a member of the MBC Fair Broadcast Investigation Committee raised concerns regarding Lee Mi Joo's portrayal on 'Hangout With Yoo'. The committee member stated, "The latest corner on 'Hangout With Yoo' has brought back some old cast members from 'Infinity Challenge' as well as new cast members for a unique change. However, as a viewer, I feel discomfort regarding Mi Joo's role. It's true that such a portrayal of a female character would have gone unnoticed in the past. But these days, conversations regarding gender roles have moved forward, and there is a concern that when young viewers encounter Mi Joo's character on the show, they will become accustomed to the old-fashioned stereotype of a beautiful, sexy woman with no brains. I do not find it entertaining."
