As previously announced, Frontiers Music Srl is pleased to announce the signing of the first Romanian band to its roster, Manic Sinners. A melodic hard rock band formed by three of the country’s finest musicians, Ovidiu Anton, Adrian “Baciu” Igrisan, and Toni Dijmarescu, Manic Sinners are a welcome addition to the label’s roster of talent. The band is currently wrapping up their debut album, ‘King Of The Badlands,’ which is set for release in early 2022, but today, they have unleashed their debut single, ‘Down In Flames’. Listen on YouTube HERE: LINK [embedded below] or stream it on your preferred music service HERE: LINK.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO