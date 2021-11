The Waverly Health Center has named a new CEO. Matt Johnson will assume the role January 4th. Johnson comes to Waverly from MercyOne Centerville Medical Center where he was the CEO, prior to that he was the CEO/President of Cherokee Regional Medical Center. He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Simpson College before getting his Doctorate of Physical Therapy and a Master of Healthcare Administration degree from Des Moines University. Johnson is also a military veteran having served with the 4th Infantry Division as a Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Operations Specialist and later a Sergeant as a Non-Commissioned Officer. He was deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He and his wife Molly have four children.

WAVERLY, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO