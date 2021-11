In 1949, General Dwight Eisenhower, who was the Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force in World War II, founded the Freedoms Foundation (FFVF) at Valley Forge. Eisenhower, along with other concerned citizens who wanted to advance thoughtful, engaged and patriotic Americans in furtherance of freedom, put his imprimatur on FFVF in order to inspire those with similar beliefs. It was a way in which to produce well-informed citizens who would help develop and implement the best domestic and international public policies. Its mission is the development of an enlightened citizenry that is guided by law, history and the freedoms guaranteed by our Declaration of Independence, our Bill of rights, and our Constitution.

