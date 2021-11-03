Return to Routine

Prioritizing your health and fitness isn’t just a New Year’s resolution. It’s a year-round way to be with benefits for every aspect of your life. By keeping track of your exercise, goals and body stats, you can maximize your progress. With a quality smartwatch, you can monitor these metrics and pinpoint places you want to improve.
Daylight savings time has just ended and now everyone has had the chance to “fall back” to standard time. While many people enjoy that extra hour of sleep that comes each fall, 63 percent of Americans say that they would support the elimination of seasonal time changes and there are ...
Return to Amish fans grew to love Mary Schmucker as if she was their own mentor and grandma. She was always helping the cast achieve their goals and attempted to guide a younger Jeremiah when she could. Now, she may need those kids she helped more than ever. Falling In...
Remember my semi-fixation with tiny houses? How I watch Tiny House Nation reruns every morning instead of the news?My daughter and I took a little trip to Pawhuska, Okla., recently to see the Pioneer Woman. Of course, we didn’t see her. Or her husband. We did see the entrance to ...
Suspect dead after hourslong standoff in Kalamazoo. MI Supreme Court to hear arguments on GRPD policy case. Ford Airport expects increase demand as US reopens to international travel. Boy inspires new nonprofit to help families raising kids with disabilities. Storm Team 8 forecast: Daybreak 110921. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11...
Paid time-off for farmers is one of the intriguing ideas that caught the attention of our group during the recent Kansas Farm Bureau Casten Fellows international travel experience to the Baltics. One of the young farmers we met shared that the Replacement Farmers program provides subsidized, qualified workers to help ...
One of the funny things about getting older is how it warps our perception of time. When we’re young and nearly every experience is new, time moves slowly. As we age, however, there are fewer and fewer things we haven’t experienced, our schedules become more predictable and the days seem to meld together.
Prioritizing your health and fitness isn’t just a New Year’s resolution. It’s a year-round way to be with benefits for every aspect of your life. By keeping track of your exercise, goals and body stats, you can maximize your progress. With a quality smartwatch, you can monitor these metrics and pinpoint places you want to improve.
Prioritizing your health and fitness isn’t just a New Year’s resolution. It’s a year-round way to be with benefits for every aspect of your life. By keeping track of your exercise, goals and body stats, you can maximize your progress. With a quality smartwatch, you can monitor these metrics and pinpoint places you want to improve.
Comments / 0