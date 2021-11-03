CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Sylvan Senior Center reopens

lincolnsentinel.com
 8 days ago

The Sylvan Senior Center has come out of Covid “retirement” and is becoming active again with...

www.lincolnsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Woodstock Community Center reopens its in-person preschool

After some renovation, and with the pandemic looking to begin winding down, Woodstock reopens its preschool. The Woodstock neighborhood had been offering a community preschool "“ up until the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The preschool has been operating for years, and even though it has a waiting list, it is pretty low-key. Now, after two years of pandemic closure, the Center was ready to resume the in-person preschool on Monday, October 4th "“ after having been prepared for the re-opening two days earlier by a group of industrious volunteers. Pete Jacobsen, Vice-Chair of the Woodstock Neighborhood Association (WNA), had sent out a Woodstock Community Center work party invitation to eighty people who had signed up online as members "“ and among those responding were three eager new volunteers.
PORTLAND, OR
bigislandnow.com

Hawaiʻi County Announces Reopening of Gyms, Community Centers

Gyms and community centers are coming back online on the Big Island. Hawaiʻi County announced Friday that it would reopen those county-run facilities gymnasiums and community centers on Nov. 1, 2022. The Department of Parks and Recreation is also working toward reopening its senior centers, senior congregate meal sites and senior classes by January 2022, according to a press release from the Office of Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth.
FITNESS
WVNews

Lewis County Senior Center Transportation and Menu

Daily: Weston Arbors, 10 a.m.; Criss Manor, 8:15 and 10:15 a.m.; Weston Commons, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday: Walmart, 12:30 p.m. Call to be put on the list. Thursday: Clover Fork, Orlando, Oil Creek and Walkersville. Out-of-county transportation: Requests for transportation to medical appointments must be made in advance by calling David...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
millburysutton.com

Programs with the Sutton Senior Center for November

The Sutton Senior Center is at 19 Hough Road. For information, call 508-234-0703, or visit https://www.suttonma.org/senior-center. To help reduce transmission of the virus, we once again are asked to wear masks while at the senior center. Certain activities will be offered on specific days, and guests are asked to wear their mask and maintain physical distancing.
SUTTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Community Service#The Sylvan Senior Center#Exercise Classes#Ssc
Anniston Star

Photos: Pell City Senior Center Fall Fesival

The Pell City Senior Center hosted a fall festival for seniors Wednesday. The Halloween extravaganza included vendors, food, a photo booth and games for patrons and residents to enjoy. Manager Tonya Walker said this year she and several businesses that serve seniors around town wanted to do something special as the Senior Center only recently reopened after spending 15 months closed because of the pandemic.
PELL CITY, AL
discovercathedralcity.com

Cathedral City Senior Center Offering “Pilates for a Purpose”

Learn how to build strength from the inside out with Pilates for a Purpose at the Cathedral City Senior Center on Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 10 am – 12 noon. Taught by Lily Horowitz, the founder of the Core Method, the class is designed for seniors, but open to the entire community. Call (760) 321-1548 to register. Cost is $20 per person and all proceeds benefit the Cathedral City Senior Center.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
bizjournals

Hawaii Theatre Center reopens to the public

The Hawaii Theatre Center had a soft reopening of the iconic Hawaii Theatre at the end of last week after being closed for 20 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The historic venue's reopening was announced in conjunction with a lineup of shows that will run at the theater over the next four months, including new shows, as well as shows that have been rescheduled from their original dates in 2020. The reopening comes just two months before Hawaii Theatre kicks off its Centennial Celebration in 2022.
HAWAII STATE
franklintownnews.com

November Events at the Franklin Senior Center

Learn how to jar and preserve your garden tomatoes so you can enjoy them all year with this workshop from Therapy Gardens. Everyone receives one mason jar and directions for canning. The cost is $10 per person. In-person at the Center; call (508) 520-4945 to sign up. Tuesday, November 2...
NORFOLK COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
elizabethton.com

Elizabethton Senior Citizens Center provides well being for seniors in the form of yoga

Elizabethton Senior Citizens Center offers both chair yoga and general flow classes to seniors in an effort to help them improve mobility and quality of life. “I started as an instructor earlier this year in January doing chair yoga. This type of yoga is for those who cannot stand and do poses or may have replacement joints, so we use chairs to modify movements and better accommodate for those people,” said Shirley Gomillion, instructor.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville Senior Activity Center host health fair

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Senior Activity Center plan to host a Health, Wellness & Shred event on Friday, November 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Seniors come prepared to get information on Health and Wellness from local companies in the community that are here to serve you. Vendors will […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Killeen Daily Herald

Family Recreation Center to reopen today

The Killeen Family Recreation Center is set to reopen today after the COVID-19 shipping delay forced the city to extend the facility’s closure by an extra day. According to city staff, the facility’s closure is part of its annual maintenance cycle, during which they tackle some of the more involved issued.
KILLEEN, TX
Bangor Daily News

Hampden detox center to reopen Monday

After announcing its temporary closure due to staffing shortages last week, a detox center in Hampden is set to reopen on Monday. New Horizons Detox Center — a 10-bed facility in Hampden and one of the few drug and alcohol detoxification centers outside of Portland — closed late last month due to concerns about not having enough staff to safely watch over patients.
HAMPDEN, ME
ketr.org

Patients Glad For Commerce Emergency Center To Reopen

Kim Saenz, director of the Hunt Regional Emergency Center in Commerce, says a patient was waiting for the emergency center to open when she arrived at 10 minutes before the doors opened at 7 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 28). The emergency center had been closed since Aug. 6 to allow the Commerce staff to help with the COVID-19 outbreak at Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville. She says the Quinlan emergency center, where she also serves as director, saw a large increase in patients while Commerce was closed.
COMMERCE, TX
Sun Chronicle

Learn about the benefits of a revocable trust at senior center

My brother/sister/friend has a Revocable Trust. Should I get one? Do I need one? Join us on Monday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. for our program on Revocable Trusts: What is a trust? Reasons for and advantages to having a revocable trust, how revocable trusts work, estate tax basics, and utilizing revocable trusts to save on estate taxes. This program is hosted by the Law Offices of Patricia L. Nagle, P.C. Sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
MICHIGAN STATE
pasadenaweekly.com

Pasadena Senior Center to offer plethora of events in November

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly Street, has offered many free online activities via Zoom for adults 50 and older, and now some onsite activities at the center are being scheduled. Registration for Zoom and most onsite events is required by visiting pasadenaseniorcenter.org and clicking...
PASADENA, CA
lincolnsentinel.com

Resetting the Internal Clock

Daylight savings time has just ended and now everyone has had the chance to “fall back” to standard time. While many people enjoy that extra hour of sleep that comes each fall, 63 percent of Americans say that they would support the elimination of seasonal time changes and there are ...
wxxv25.com

Red Barnett Senior Center holds Halloween Spectacular

Seniors from across the Coast gathered at the Biloxi Civic Center to enjoy Red Barnett’s 7th annual Halloween Spectacular. Senior citizens put on their customers, face paint, and their dancing shoes and celebrated Halloween at the Buccaneer Rising themed party. Along with enjoying candy, music, and games, adults were able...
BILOXI, MS
newsandpress.net

Center Baptist Church salutes senior citizens

On Oct. 17, Center Baptist Church honored their senior citizens, 62 and older, during morning services. This is an annual event set aside for the seniors of the church. Mae Helen Burch, Senior Citizen Chairperson, looks forward to this event each year. “Working with senior citizens is a passion of mine,” she says. Burch said she believes in “giving the senior citizens their flowers while they can still smell them.” The Bible, she notes, says it is more blessed to give than to receive. The speaker for this special occasion was Minister Kelvin Washington, chief of police for the city of Darlington. Every senior citizen present received a door prize, a gift, or a special donation. The event would not have been possible without the following sponsors: Alma Harris Balcony Advisers Page Properties Judge Marvin I. Lawson Leatrice Taylor Jordan Funeral Home Waiters Services Dr. Charlotte Frances Top Notch Hair Studios High Point Furniture Reggie Smith Rickey’s Farms Food Lion Piggly Wiggly Wade and Hannah White The Reining Family Derrick Williamson Odom Cemetery Mae Helen Burch.
DARLINGTON, SC
KDVR.com

Parts of Civic Center Park will reopen on Wednesday

Parts of Civic Center Park will reopen on Wednesday. Community waits for the verdict in the Pankey trial. Providers and clinics preparing for children's vaccinations for COVID-19 WATCH: Molotov cocktail destroys Brooklyn deli. LA Co. awards Kobe Bryant's family $2.5M settlement. Surfside collapse draws calls for expanded building inspections. Deadline...
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy