Sylvan Senior Center reopens

After some renovation, and with the pandemic looking to begin winding down, Woodstock reopens its preschool. The Woodstock neighborhood had been offering a community preschool "“ up until the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The preschool has been operating for years, and even though it has a waiting list, it is pretty low-key. Now, after two years of pandemic closure, the Center was ready to resume the in-person preschool on Monday, October 4th "“ after having been prepared for the re-opening two days earlier by a group of industrious volunteers. Pete Jacobsen, Vice-Chair of the Woodstock Neighborhood Association (WNA), had sent out a Woodstock Community Center work party invitation to eighty people who had signed up online as members "“ and among those responding were three eager new volunteers.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO