Talk about an incredible opportunity. The DFS Week 9 matchups could turn out even better than Week 8—and Week 8 was fire. We discussed how A.J. Brown could see high levels of efficiency and would be my highest rostered player while Jonathan Taylor would be my most rostered running back. Although Taylor has struggled against the Titans in the past, this game had his name all over it. Michael Pittman was another player we were touting if he could improve his catch rate in the red zone, and he did just that, converting his three targets into two touchdowns. He sure did blow up the slate as predicted.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO