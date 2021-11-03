CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Hall outlines new redistricting plans

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is that time of the decade again–redistricting. As is required by...

Florida Phoenix

FL Senate unveils draft maps proposing new districts for Congress, Legislature

Quality Journalism for Critical Times First drafts of redrawn voting districts were unveiled Wednesday afternoon by the Florida Senate Committee on Reapportionment, setting in motion a whirlwind of analysis, scrutiny, and debate that will shape Florida’s legislative and congressional races for a decade to come. The eight maps, proposing new boundaries for Senate and congressional electoral districts, can be viewed […] The post FL Senate unveils draft maps proposing new districts for Congress, Legislature appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
NBC4 Columbus

Congressman-elect Carey outlines plans for Washington

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – One day after his win over Democrat Allison Russo in the Ohio 15th Congressional district, Congressman-elect Mike Carey laid out his plans for Washington. Carey will be sworn into Congress Thursday, and he could potentially make his first vote this week. As far as what he plans do to in Washington, he […]
Spotlight PA

Recount triggered for open Commonwealth Court seat, with Democrat Lori Dumas leading

HARRISBURG — A close race for one of two open seats on a key Pennsylvania appellate court has triggered an automatic recount. Unofficial election results show Democrat Lori Dumas leading Republican Drew Crompton by 16,804 votes to secure a spot on Commonwealth Court. Dumas is a judge on the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas, while Crompton is already an appointee to the bench.
AL.com

Will Social Security recipients get a 4th stimulus check? Petition calls for $1,400 payments

An influential non-partisan group that lobbies on behalf of senior citizens is continuing to push Congress for a fourth stimulus payment to benefit senior citizens. The Senior Citizens League recently sent a letter to members of Congress urging them to consider a targeted stimulus designed to benefit Social Security recipients. The group is asking for a $1,400 payment.
Nevada Current

Cortez Masto, Lee tout infrastructure bill, optimistic about social spending plan

Policy, politics and progressive commentary While boasting about Friday’s passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Investment Act, a $1.2 trillion investment in roads, bridges, transit, broadband and more, Democratic Rep. Susie Lee and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto turned their attention to the yet-to-be passed Build Back Better Act Tuesday. The social spending and climate bill, which would invest $1.85 trillion […] The post Cortez Masto, Lee tout infrastructure bill, optimistic about social spending plan appeared first on Nevada Current.
Orlando Sentinel

15,000 people are on Orlando’s housing voucher waitlist. Build Back Better could change that.

For three days this summer, the Orlando Housing Authority opened its waitlist for a Section 8 voucher, a coveted ticket to long-term rental assistance and a life out of poverty. In that fleeting moment, 10,000 applications poured in, joining about 5,000 other people who’ve languished on the list for years. If you have a voucher, the most you’ll pay on rent is 30% of your income. The federal ...
WTAJ

Pa. Sen. Corman contracts COVID-19, amid gubernatorial expectations

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (AP) — Jake Corman, the ranking Republican in Pennsylvania’s state Senate, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Senate officials said, a diagnosis that came a day before he was expected to announce his candidacy for governor. Corman, who tested positive despite being fully vaccinated, will quarantine at home, the Senate Republican communications […]
wvxu.org

DeWine signs bill changing Ohio fireworks laws

As he said he might, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill allowing bottle rockets, Roman candles and other consumer grade fireworks to be set off in Ohio on more than 15 days each year:. New Year’s Eve and New Year's Day. Chinese New Year. Cinco de Mayo. Memorial Day...
