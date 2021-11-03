Sen. Hall outlines new redistricting plans

Policy, politics and progressive commentary
While boasting about Friday’s passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Investment Act, a $1.2 trillion investment in roads, bridges, transit, broadband and more, Democratic Rep. Susie Lee and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto turned their attention to the yet-to-be passed Build Back Better Act Tuesday. The social spending and climate bill, which would invest $1.85 trillion […]
