Dolly Parton posts rare picture of husband Carl Dean

We love Dolly Parton here at Outsider and we know we’re far from alone in that. Dolly has written and recorded some of the most memorable songs in country music history. “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” and “9 to 5” are just the tip of the iceberg. However, it’s not just her music that makes her one of our favorite people. Heck, that’s not even the most important part. Dolly’s kind, loving, and generous spirit shines so bright that she casts out any darkness around her. It’s like her goal is to make as many people happy as possible and she never rests.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO