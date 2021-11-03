Dolly Parton posts rare picture of husband Carl Dean

When it comes to blonde bombshells, nobody quite compares to Dolly Parton. It’s no wonder, then, that Miley Cyrus decided to channel her godmother’s legendary look at the Gucci Love Parade runway show on Hollywood Boulevard. Debuting longer locks, the singer – and current face of Gucci’s Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum fragrance – piled her voluminous waves into an ’80s-inspired half-up, half-down do, leaving her bleached fringe loose. It was the perfect day-to-night style that said glam on top, party on the bottom. And judging by the pictures from the night, Cyrus was definitely in the mood to party.
Comments / 0