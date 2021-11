New boss Antonio Conte has vowed to create a Tottenham Hotspur team with passion and fight.The Italian was appointed on an initial deal until 2023 on Tuesday to become Spurs’ third manager this year.He is preparing for his first game in charge against Vitesse in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.Spurs sacked Nuno Espirito Santo after just 17 games in charge and Conte promised to revive them.He said: “To be Tottenham manager is a great pleasure, a great honour. Now for sure I want to repay this trust.“My coaching philosophy is very simple, to play good football and attractive football...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO