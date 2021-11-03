Revive Harry Kane, solve the midfield conundrum and decide if Hugo Lloris is his long-term No 1 - five problems Antonio Conte HAS to solve after taking over as Tottenham's new manager

Liverpool have closed their investigation into allegations Manchester City’s backroom staff were spat at after finding no evidence to support the claims.A complaint was made by the visitors following an incident in last month’s 2-2 draw.However, it is understood there was no mention of being spat at in subsequent interviews and statements received from City staff and the club did not report the incident to police.Evidence did find aggressive behaviour, in the form of shouting and gestures, by two fans and they have been moved from their seats behind the dugouts.Full details of the investigation have been passed to the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO