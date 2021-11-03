West Central Dispatch Center - Regular Meeting of the Operations Committee

The Langdon City Commission met for their scheduled meeting Monday, October 25. An addition to the agenda was to have the tobacco sales ordinance prepared for the first reading in 2 weeks. This is to change the ordinance to be lawful with state law on tobacco sales. The water department has been replacing meters the past 3 weeks that have not been reading. The Activity Center is moving the Pilates room upstairs along with equipment that is not being utilized. Johnson Controls stopped and fixed the thermostat that is contracted work. The police department has been busy with service calls, traffic tickets, and serving papers. Sheriff Greg Fetsch showed the in-town vs. county ratio of stops and showed a good balance of patrolling in town and around the county.

LANGDON, ND ・ 11 DAYS AGO