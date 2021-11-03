West Central Dispatch Center - Regular Meeting of the Operations Committee

The Lompoc City Council voted Tuesday to run its fire dispatch out of a shared center with six other agencies after a contentious discussion about funding and technology upgrades. On a 3-2 vote, the council moved to partner with the newly forming Santa Barbara County Fire Protection District Combined Regional...
An election of officers will be held at the North Central Missouri Mental Health Center Board of Directors annual meeting next week. The board will meet at the mental health center in Trenton on November 15 at 4:30 in the afternoon. The meeting will also be available on Zoom. The meeting ID is 864 2158 9324, and the passcode is 013114.
MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Midland County Central Dispatch is letting Charter/Spectrum customers know of an outage. You may be unable to call 9-1-1 at this time. MCCD has had a few customers report an issue and in contacting Charter, they have declared an outage in the Midland County area and are working to resolve the issue.
Report from CPD Professional Standards Unit Director James Mulcahy. Motion to Meet in Executive Session Pursuant to Section 21(a)(1) of the Open Meeting Law to Discuss Complaints CC-2021-001 and CC-2021-002 Pending Before the Board. The Board will adjourn the meeting at the end of the executive session. To view the...
Dublin is seeking applicants to fill an alternate position on the Senior Center Advisory Committee for a term ending in December 2022. The Senior Center Advisory Committee makes recommendations to the city regarding the operation and maintenance of the Dublin Senior Center at 7600 Amador Valley Blvd. The committee consists of five members who serve staggered, four-year terms and two alternates who serve two-year terms.
Anyone wishing to submit a comment relating to a specific item on the City Council Agenda, however, can email the City Clerk at Gloria_leija@casagrandeaz.gov by 2:00 p.m. of the meeting date. Comments received on specific agenda items by that time will be included in the record.
The Trotwood City Council has scheduled an Executive Session at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021, in accordance with Section 121.22(G)(4) of the Ohio Revised Code, for the purpose of reviewing a proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement. The Regular Meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast live.
Regular meeting of the Cambridge Pedestrian Committee. For more information on the Pedestrian Committee, see the official website. This meeting will be held virtually on Zoom. Members of the public will be able to participate by computer or phone using Zoom webinar. To join this meeting via the internet, members...
The Langdon City Commission met for their scheduled meeting Monday, October 25. An addition to the agenda was to have the tobacco sales ordinance prepared for the first reading in 2 weeks. This is to change the ordinance to be lawful with state law on tobacco sales. The water department has been replacing meters the past 3 weeks that have not been reading. The Activity Center is moving the Pilates room upstairs along with equipment that is not being utilized. Johnson Controls stopped and fixed the thermostat that is contracted work. The police department has been busy with service calls, traffic tickets, and serving papers. Sheriff Greg Fetsch showed the in-town vs. county ratio of stops and showed a good balance of patrolling in town and around the county.
THE GILES CONTY SCHOOL COMMITTEE IS SCHEDULED TO MEET MONDAY AT 8:30 IN THE BASEMENT BOARDROOM AT THE COURTHOUSE ANNEX TO DISCUSS A BUDGET AMENDMENT. IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING THE MEETING, THE ENVIRONMENTAL COMMITTEE IS SCHEDULED TO MEET TO DISCUSS THE PURCHASE OF A NEW TRUCK IN ADDITION A HANDICAP ACCESIBLE BIN AT MINOR HILL AND ANY OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE COMMITTEE. A BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE AFTER TO CONSIDER AMENDMENTS TO THE SCHOOL BUDGET AND TO SOLID WASTE. THE OHM CONTRACT AND ARP FUNDS ARE ALSO ON THE AGENDA.
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Three Assembly committees meet Monday, with the first meeting kicking off at noon. The Assembly Public Works and Facilities Committee meets over the noon hour Monday. The committee will be asked for its input on the process for establishing the list of CBJ legislative capital project...
The Del Mar College (DMC) Board of Regents will hold their regular monthly meeting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, in Room 106 of the College’s Center for Economic Development, which is located at 3209 S. Staples. Community members may also access the meeting by going to the online...
A summary of actions taken at regular Teton County Board of Commission meetings. ____________________________________________________________________________________. The Teton County Board of Commissioners approved items 1,2,3,4,5,6,8,9 and 11 as part of their consent agenda as well as the following items that were discussed at the meeting:. • 7. Consideration of Approval of the...
The Finance Committee holds regular meetings on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 7 p.m. Occasionally the Finance Committee will hold special meetings to accommodate further discussions or scheduling conflicts. Join the Finance Committee Meeting by Zoom to provide public comment or just to watch. Meeting Procedures...
Below is an announcement from Wilmington Community Television:. WCTV PODCAST WILMINGTON WRITES FIRST EPISODE LAUNCHED!. WCTV has launched the first episode of Wilmington Writes! Episode 1 features Wilmington writer, Mrs. Xiaoly Li. Mrs. Li has been a Wilmington resident for many years and has published over 70 poems. She is a writer, photographer and engineer who shares her poem entitled: “Love Genes” with us. This poem explores the nature of human love and if it is genetic or intuitive. Mrs. Li was inspired to create this poem after pondering the love between humans and animals, specifically her dog. If you would like to be a guest on this podcast or know a Wilmington writer who should be please reach out to Lisa Kapala at lisa@wctv.org.
The Mayor and Board of Aldermen will hold their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, November 9th at 6pm. This meeting will be in person and online through Zoom. To register to attend the meeting, click here. Once you register you will receive a link to attend the meeting. To view the agenda for the meeting, please visit the Board of Aldermen Agendas and Minutes page. If you have questions or would like to address the Board of Aldermen during the public comments segment of the agenda, please contact DiAnne Enoch, Town Clerk, at denoch@elon.gov or call her at 336.584.3601 by Tuesday at Noon so she can ensure your ability to participate.
View the meeting agenda(PDF, 58KB) Advises the Morris Area Paratransit System program on transportation services for senior citizens and disabled. Human Services Building, 340 West Hanover Avenue, Morris Township 07960 View Map.
WEST JEFFERSON — On Monday Nov. 1, the West Jefferson Board of Aldermen held their regularly scheduled meeting. During the meeting representatives from the fundraising organization Stomp & Brew presented a charitable donations to local nonprofit Shoes for Kids. The meeting took place at 6 p.m. at West Jefferson Town...
Individuals must sign up in advance to provide public comments for the 11/09/2021:. The sign-up window is 11/05/2021 through 11/09/2021 at 12:00 PM (by phone) and 5:30 PM. To sign up to call in using the ZOOM app on your computer or mobile device visit. https://secure1.cpsd.us/school_committee. To sign up to...
