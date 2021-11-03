CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It will if we let it: MC Taylor of Hiss Golden Messenger

By Garret K. Woodward
Smoky Mountain News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a modern world of meaningless priorities, constant distraction, finger pointing and incessant white noise, Hiss Golden Messenger remains a safe haven for those looking to peel back the layers of heaviness we all seem to be carrying around these days. At the core of the indie/rock group is...

DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

T-Pain Takes Walk Of Shame After His Rolls-Royce Ghost Has Its Soul Taken

T-Pain is using a major hit to his luxury car collection as both a public service announcement and a teachable moment in financial management for his Instagram followers. In a video he posted on IG Wednesday (November 10), T-Pain appears to be involved in a conversation with the tow truck driver tasked with repossessing his custom convertible Rolls Royce Ghost.
CELEBRITIES
antiMUSIC

Led Zeppelin In The Studio For 50th Anniversary Of Led Zeppelin IV

The 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's 'IV' album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands. The show's host Redbeard had this to say, "It is the golden anniversary of one rock history's most popular, as well as...
MUSIC
AceShowbiz

Mariah Carey Enlists Khalid for New Song 'Fall in Love at Christmas'

The 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' hitmaker has teamed up with Khalid and Kirk Franklin for an upcoming new holiday anthem titled 'Fall in Love at Christmas'. AceShowbiz - Mariah Carey will release her new holiday single this Friday (05Nov21). The self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas announced new single...
MUSIC
Amos Lee
Variety

Aimee Mann Checks In About Her New ‘Girl, Interrupted’-Inspired Album, ‘Queens of the Summer Hotel’

Aimee Mann’s last album, a Grammy winner in 2018, was bluntly called “Mental Illness.” So where do you go from there? How about a song cycle based on a book set in an actual mental institution? “That’s on-the-nose, I know,” she laughs. “Yeah, there was definitely a part of me thinking, well, this is a frying pan/fire scenario.” Her just-released new album, “Queens of the Summer Hotel,” takes its cues from a 1993 memoir by Susanna Keysen, who wrote about her experiences being institutionalized at the McLean Hospital. If that sounds familiar by some other name, the book Mann’s record is...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEEP PURPLE's IAN PAICE: 'When RITCHIE BLACKMORE Decided To Leave The Band, That Was Pretty Traumatic'

In a brand new interview with Darren Paltrowitz, host of the "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz", DEEP PURPLE drummer Ian Paice was asked if there was ever a period when he and his bandmates were worried about not having another "hit" song and not being able to sustain their longevity. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't think we were worried about having hits in the first place. It was a time when pop bands made singles and rock bands made albums. So long as we kept coming with albums that people seemed to like, we weren't worried about having a Top 40 hit; if they came along, it was like a bonus. Now, the only time we got concerned was towards the end of Ritchie's [Blackmore, guitar] tenure with the band, as he was losing interest and the performances from the band were not great because you need everybody helping each other out; you can't be a passenger. And we just saw the audiences getting smaller and less impressed, and that was worrying. And when Ritchie decided to leave, that was pretty traumatic, because [we didn't] know what to do then. And had we not been contracted to have to go to Japan, it might all have fallen to bits then. But we had to go to Japan, with the wonderful Joe Satriani [filling in], and it proved that there is life after even somebody as great as Ritchie is. He didn't wanna be there, but it was just as much our band as it was his. And we were still having fun. We started to have fun again when Joe turned up and just became a fifth member of the band, pulling his weight. So that was the light at the end of the tunnel."
MUSIC
skiddle.com

W.A.H - SHY FX & Stamina MC

Spot on music - the foundry is a decent venue all in all, very easy to get to the front but ultimately it’s not the cheapest. Smoking area good but got packed by the end. Good night all in all. No searches on the door which is very disappointing considering...
MUSIC
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Young Thug Signs Publishing Deal With Kobalt; Maxwell Inks With BMG

Kobalt has signed Grammy award-winning artist-producer Young Thug to a worldwide agreement including publishing administration, global synch and creative services for all of his future songs. One of the major hip-hop artists to emerge in the past few years, Young Thug had two No. 1 albums this year with “Punk” and “Slime Language,” and last year scored 14 Billboard charting hits with no album release. He also released records by artists including Gunna and Lil Keed through his Young Stoner Life label. Said Kobalt Music VP, Creative, Jill Tschogl, of the deal, “Young Thug’s track record for impacting the modern sound of...
MUSIC
Vibe

Summer Walker Reaches New Career Feat With ‘Still Over It’

Summer Walker’s sophomore album, Still Over It, hasn’t even been out for a full week yet, and it’s already broken records within its first 24 hours. According to a press release, it was the biggest overall album debut and R&B album debut by a female-identifying artist ever on Apple Music. Every song on the 20-track LP is charting between No. 1 through No. 22 on Apple Music’s All-Genre Top Songs Chart. The lyric video for its intro track, “Bitter,” was the No. 1 Trending Song on YouTube. Not to mention, the SZA-assisted track, “No Love” surpassed the first full day of “Ex...
MUSIC
The Independent

Striking a chord: A selection of some music-themed gifts

Music-related gifts are an easy choice this holiday season. Everyone likes music, right? Here are some outstanding record collections for lovers of rap, metal and pop, a pair of fascinating books and some clothes that help musicians in need. PIANO MAN: Bill Joel is celebrating 50 years of making music this year and he's reminding us all how it started. “Billy Joel — The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 1” contains nine LPs: His first six solo studio albums ("Cold Spring Harbor," “Piano Man,” “Streetlife Serenade,” “Turnstiles,” “The Stranger,” “52nd Street”) with his first live album ("Songs in the Attic") and “Live...
SHOPPING
Smoky Mountain News

No pun not intended: Dave Waldrop, small-town sage

It’s said that the pun is the lowest form of humor — unless it’s yours. Begrudgingly, word nerds respect this nuanced interplay of one intentional idiom or expression with the next whether they’re harmonic, dissonant or otherwise. When executed precisely, the result is a glassy I-see-what-you-did-there moment half-full (due to the simplicity of the damn thing) and half-empty (due to the simplicity of the damn thing).
BOOKS & LITERATURE

