Phoenix, AZ

Slipknot Forced to Stop Concert After Fans Start Massive Bonfire

By Graham Hartmann
95.5 KLAQ
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Slipknot’s concert in Phoenix, Arizona, last night (Nov. 2) was paused for roughly 30 minutes so a large fire in the crowd could be extinguished. The bonfire at the back of the crowd, which was lit on the lawn of the outdoor...

klaq.com

The Independent

Teyana Taylor stops concert after seeing fan in distress days after Astroworld: ‘Bring her up here’

Teyana Taylor had paused a recent performance to check on a fan who appeared to be in distress.The singer’s gesture comes after eight people died and more were injured when fans surged towards the stage during a concert by Travis Scott at his Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas on Friday (6 November). While performing during the second night of her The Last Rose Petal Farewell Tour in Los Angeles, Taylor paused the show to help a fan.In footage that has since gone viral on TikTok, the 30-year-old can be seen leaning over the edge of the stage to ask...
CELEBRITIES
WDBO

Fans set fire to lawn during Slipknot concert in Phoenix

PHOENIX — There was a reason Tuesday night’s Slipknot concert in Phoenix was hot. The heavy metal band’s performance at Ak-Chin Pavilion was stopped for nearly 30 minutes after fans allegedly set fire to a stack of lawn chairs and formed a circle pit around the blaze, The Arizona Republic reported.
PHOENIX, AZ
metalinsider.net

Slipknot fans be cray cray in Arizona

On November 2nd, Slipknot performed at the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Arizona as part of their Knotfest Roadshow. During their performance fans began burning lounge chairs in the pit. They cultivated the fire until it grew to approximately 12 feet high. Fans created a circle pit around the fire as Slipknot performed “All Out Life.” The blaze was captured by several attendees and posted to social media.
ARIZONA STATE
Houston Press

Slipknot Binds Its Fans Together

On a crisp autumn evening kicking off a Halloween weekend, what could be more perfect than a Slipknot concert?. As fate would have it, the planets aligned, and Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow 2021 rolled into the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Friday night, with the masked musicians headlining a bill that also included Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange.
HOUSTON, TX
Inside Nova

Firefighters Snuff out bonfire in crowd at Slipknot gig

Slipknot had to pause their performance after fans built a bonfire in the middle of a mosh pit. Firefighters had to literally 'Snuff' out the blaze at Corey Taylor and co's Phoenix gig at the Ak-Chin Pavilion ​as part of their Knotfest Roadshow run on Tuesday (02.11.21), while they were performing 'All Out Life'.
CELEBRITIES
98online.com

SEE VIDEO: Bonfire erupts amid crowd during Slipknot show in Phoenix

When Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor sings “I challenge you to all out life,” this probably isn’t what he meant. During the Knot’s show in Phoenix Tuesday, a large bonfire erupted in the crowd during their performance of the song “All Out Life.” Footage taken by an attendee and posted to YouTube shows fans cheering around the blaze and throwing chairs towards it, all while Slipknot performs in the background.
PHOENIX, MD
metalinjection

SLIPKNOT Show Bonfire Being Investigated By The Phoenix Fire Department

Slipknot's show at the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, AZ on November 2 was halted for nearly 30 minutes due to a bonfire set in the audience. The fire only got worse when fans began throwing lawn chairs into it, and Slipknot ultimately had to cut both "Duality" and "Spit it Out" from their set. Nobody was hurt and the fire was extinguished by Engine Company 40.
PHOENIX, AZ
Dallas Observer

10 Best Concerts of the Week: Slipknot, A Giant Dog, The Rolling Stones and More

It's Halloween weekend in North Texas, and what a weekend it will be. Half of this week's best concerts take place on Devil's Night, and there is a lot to choose from. If you're looking for a big, loud metal show, Slipknot's Knotfest Roadshow in Fair Park is your place to be. If you like metal, but want more of a local feel and a costume contest, head to Reno's in Deep Ellum. Feeling nostalgic for some North Texas acts from yesteryear? The Arlington Backyard will be hosting three of your favorites. If you want to just chill while the chaos goes on around you, Crumb is playing at The Studio at The Factory. Up in Denton, A Giant Dog headlines a lineup of five bands known to tear down the house with every performance. Decisions, decisions, decisions. Of course, there is much else going the rest of this concert week. We haven't even gotten to The Hives, Midlake, The Rolling Stones or the rest.
MUSIC
97.9 WGRD

Fans React to New Slipknot Song ‘The Chapeltown Rag’

New music from Slipknot is finally here. In early October, frontman Corey Taylor said that the band was "finishing up some music... (and) don't be surprised if in the next month or so you hear something new." Slipknot has been touring on the Knotfest Roadshow, which wraps today (Nov. 5)...
ROCK MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Slipknot Cuts Show Short Due To Bonfire (VIDEO)

The now infamous festival went down in infamy due to the events that happened during Limp Bizkit’s set (there’s a documentary about the whole thing on HBO). After the festival, both Limp Bizkit and Woodstock had to navigate the media laden fallout of the events that took place that night, mostly based around the massive bonfires.
MUSIC
95.5 KLAQ

Watch Slipknot Drummer Jay Weinberg’s Dog React To His New Mask

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg recently debuted his new mask, but what did his dog, Papaya, think of it?. Jay Weinberg isn't the only member of Slipknot to reveal a new mask. The drummer revealed his on Nov. 5 at Knotfest in Los Angeles while singer Corey Taylor showed off his new mask at Rocklahoma in September.
PETS
95.5 KLAQ

Man Really Cutting a Rug to Metallica Cover Band at Subway Station

Because heavy metal undoubtedly has the power to move bodies, and that includes getting down on the dance floor. Sure, Metallica fans might not immediately think of the legendary metal group when it comes to music meant for dancing. Still, Metallica songs could probably get the groove going in the club.
MUSIC
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

