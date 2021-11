Early Black Friday deals keep getting better and better. We have spotted several Android devices on sale over at Amazon, Samsung, and Motorola.com, starting with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 that’s currently receiving an 11 percent discount at Amazon.com, which translates to $200 savings. This means that you can pick up your new foldable device for just $1,600. This device packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. However, if you want more storage space, you can choose to purchase the 512GB variant for $1,700 after getting the same $11 savings.

