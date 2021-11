Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. James also sat out the front end of the back-to-back and it's not clear whether he will be able to return for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Malik Monk started on Tuesday in place of James and recorded 17 points (6-of-15 field goals, 1-of-2 free throws), 1 rebound, 3 assists, 1 steal and 4 three-pointers in 39 minutes. Russell Westbrook scored 33 points with 10 rebounds and 8 assists. Anthony Davis had 35 points and 17 boards with 4 blocks.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO