CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Technology Versus Willpower: Getting The Grid Ready For EVs

By Carolyn Fortuna
CleanTechnica
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Technology versus Willpower battle has raged for over a century. Innovative minds have often pushed beyond what was considered logical and possible and, in doing so, changed everyday life. Yet, when internal the combustion engine (ICE), cellphone, and computer were introduced, people resisted the changes they represented. But...

cleantechnica.com

Comments / 0

Related
ngtnews.com

Resilient Power Secures Millions to Scale EV Fast Charging Technology

As increasing electric vehicle growth pressures the electric power infrastructure and the need for EV fast-charging increases, Resilient Power announced the closing of a $5 million seed round. The investment for the provider of solid-state transformer-based electric vehicle (EV) fast charging technology was led by Energy Transition Ventures, with investment from Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund and GS Futures, the corporate venture capital arm of GS Group from Korea.
ECONOMY
NBC Philadelphia

Amazon Invests in EV Charging Start-Up and Other Climate Technologies

Amazon on Wednesday said it invested in three more start-ups as part of its $2 billion Climate Pledge Fund, launched last June. It has invested in 11 companies through the fund that are developing technologies across a wide range of sectors, from transportation and logistics to agriculture and food. Amazon...
BUSINESS
floydct.com

DOE Study: EVs Are Getting Greener

With no tailpipe emissions, electric vehicles (EVs) are widely considered a cleaner choice over gas-powered cars. Yet concerns over a vehicle’s lifetime greenhouse gas emissions, which take into consideration pollution from elements such as harvesting the materials to generating fuel, have drawn criticism. According to a recent U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) report, the total lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions savings from a small electric SUV versus its gas-powered counterpart are significant. They will grow increasingly so as EVs gain market share.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Moore News

Technology Integration will have Strategic Implications on Future Growth of the Digital Grid Market

Aging infrastructure and the need for higher reliability and resiliency will compel economies to adopt a digital grid, says Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Digital Grid (Sensors, Meters, and Communications) Growth Opportunities, finds that technological advancements and countries' emphasis on climate change policies are expediting market growth of the global digital grid. Aging infrastructure, the need for higher reliability and resiliency, increased distributed resources, and the declining cost of digital solutions will also compel economies to adopt a digital grid. As a result, the market is likely to garner $9.21 billion in revenue by 2030 from $8.15 billion in 2020, an uptick at a moderate compound annual growth rate of 1.2%. However, the COVID-19 pandemic slowed market expansion in the short and mid-terms. Despite this, the industry will likely cross 2019 levels by 2026 as halted digital gird deployment projects gradually gather momentum and new projects begin.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ScienceAlert

Most Electricity in Industrialized Nations Could Be From Wind And Solar, Study Shows

We can't afford to delay the switch over to renewable energy sources, and while there's much debate about how to achieve this, more and more research along with growing real-world evidence suggest that it's absolutely a viable, practical option. Now, a new study from an international team of researchers will hopefully help settle this for good. The study shows that the majority of electricity demand in many industrialized nations can be met by some combination of wind and solar power sources, as long as extra efforts are made to install energy storage facilities to cover times of intermittent production. By analyzing the energy use...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
smartcitiesdive.com

As Tesla, Ford and others invest billions in EVs, will the power system be ready?

Transitioning transportation, the nation's biggest source of carbon emissions, to clean electricity is urgent, but it will not be easy, according to charging companies, auto industry analysts and others. President Joe Biden's Aug. 5 executive order calls for 50% of annual U.S. new car sales to be zero emission vehicles...
INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

NREL Tool Provides Cybersecurity & Savings for Hydropower Plants

With more variable renewables on the grid, hydropower could have new importance as a reliable baseline resource. However, the U.S. hydropower fleet is not fully up to the challenges from modern threats such as cybersecurity. With support from the U.S. Department of Energy Water Power Technologies Office, a new National...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amitav Ghosh
CleanTechnica

$1 Billion Bet On New Clean Technology That Is Not Supposed To Happen

It seems like only yesterday that the mere mention of direct air carbon capture would elicit gales of laughter from energy analysts. The same could also be said for sustainable aircraft fuel and hydrogen. Nevertheless, these three pie-in-the-sky areas of clean technology are beginning to creep from the impossible to the possible, and a new EU investment fund of up to $1 billion has just been set up to push all them into the realm of, well, at least probable.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

The Jackery Solar Generator 1500 Kit Now Sports Twice The Solar Power — CleanTechnica Review

Jackery has been cranking out portable solar generator systems for the masses for years and continues to level up their game with the new Solar Generator 1500 kit. They sent me the new Solar Generator 1500 which pairs their Explorer 1500 battery and its 1,534 watt-hours of storage capacity with four of their 100 watt Solar Saga folding solar panels. The result is a kit that not only stores a ton of juice for when you need it, but that can recharge rapidly with an impressive 400 watts of solar panels.
SOLAR POWER
CAR AND DRIVER

Volvo Says EVs Need Cleaner Grids, and Fast

There'll be no shortage of inspiring proclamations this week at the COP-26 global climate conference, and automakers including Volvo are no exception. Volvo's calling for a worldwide move toward a renewable electric grid, which would mean electric vehicles would have significantly lower carbon emissions. The company has a point: A...
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

Native-Led Indigenized Energy Initiative Seeks To Decolonize Renewable Energy

In a bid to eliminate the “crippling” effects of energy poverty on Indigenous communities, specifically Native Americans, a native-led nonprofit is relaunching and rebranding its efforts in order to better fulfill its mission of using renewable energy technologies to restore “sovereignty, vitality, and a sense of hope.”. What was formerly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Renewable Energy#Power Grid#Electric Power#The Washington Post#Evs
TheConversationAU

Morrison to link $500 million for new technologies to easing way for carbon capture and storage

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will on Wednesday announce $500 million towards a new $1 billion fund to promote investment in Australian companies to develop low-emissions technologies. But the government will use the legislation for the fund to try to wedge Labor. The $500 million will be provided to the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, with the legislative package including the expansion of the remit of the CEFC to enable it to invest in carbon capture and storage (CCS). The CEFC can invest in a broad range of low-emissions technologies, with the only exceptions being nuclear and CCS. The government has previously tried to...
INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

Tesla & Ganfeng Lithium Contract Shows Tesla’s Path Forward Into 2022 & Beyond

A few days ago, Tesla and China’s Ganfeng Lithium Co, in particular its subsidiary GFL International Co Ltd, have signed a contract to supply battery-grade lithium products to Tesla, Reuters reports. Ganfeng is the world’s top lithium company by market cap and has supplied lithium to Tesla before. The new contract will allow Ganfeng and its subsidiary to provide products to Tesla for the next three years beginning in 2022. According to a filing with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, the sales amount and value of the contract are still pending Tesla’s purchase orders.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Technology
CleanTechnica

Unitsky String Technologies Inc. Has Developed An Electric Car More Eco-Friendly Than A Tesla

Traffic congestion is a significant issue in urban areas in the United States and around the world. Public health impacts of congestion and idling were identified as early as 2010 to be significant in magnitude. That’s because carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and hydrocarbons are released when fuel burns in an internal combustion engine (ICE). Gasoline vapors escape into the atmosphere during refueling and when fuel vaporizes from engines and fuel systems caused by vehicle operation or hot weather. This evidence.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Stranded Assets & 5 Top Greenwashing Topics — Interview With Assaad Razzouk

I recently interviewed Assaad Razzouk, CEO of Gurin Energy and host of “The Angry Clean Energy Guy” podcast, for our “CleanTech Talk” podcast series. Part 1 of the interview focused on Assaad’s career history and then 5 top greenwashing topics. Part 2, below, starts with a discussion about stranded assets and then resumes Assaad’s list of greenwashing topics.
ENVIRONMENT
informnny.com

New York electric grid ready for winter demand, despite high fuel prices

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Energy suppliers in New York are preparing to meet the projected demand this winter. On Tuesday, the New York Independent System Operator confirmed that electricity supplies throughout New York State are expected to be sufficient this winter to meet projected peak demand conditions. this is despite recent increases in fuel prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MyNorthwest.com

Ford, Purdue partner on technology to speed up EV charging

Ford and Purdue University are partnering to develop a new charging station cable compatible with vehicle charging technology still being developed with hopes of making a broader transition to electric vehicles possible. Purdue researchers are trying to develop an alternative cooling method to prevent battery overheating with a charging cable...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy