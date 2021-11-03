Have We Been Prepping Our Popcorn Wrong After All These Years? [VIDEO]

georgia-vagim-unsplash

Sorry, but I never thought about doing this.

I don’t know about you, but I despise having to deal with popcorn kernels after popping one of my favorite snacks.

A TikTok user, sidneyrayz, took the time to explain how you can rid your bag of popcorn from the kernels after you remove it from the microwave and all that you have to do is some shaking.

With the bad partially open, simply invert the bag and give it a good shake to have the kernels escape from the bag.

Getty Images

Once this is done, you can enjoy your snack and not have to worry about consuming a kernel or having one get lodged between your teeth,

This is also a great tactic for parents who have kids who love to eat popcorn. As a parent, one of my biggest concerns is always having my kids choke on kernels while they eat popcorn.

Damn I really used to eat those unpopped kernels in popcorn bags — Tate Egan (@TateEgan) November 3, 2021

Yes, I know that some of you may have already been aware of this, but I am sharing this so that those of you who never thought about filtering kernels out can give this a try.

I know that I will be shaking my bag of popcorn tonight and for once I will not be worried about eating a kernel. However, you may not want to use this hack if you can relate to this person on Twitter.

I purposely stick popcorn kernels in between my teeth because I like how it feels — moe molduc (@goopyballs) November 2, 2021

Check out the video below.