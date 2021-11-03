CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 kids from Great Neck among first LI kids under 11 to get Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X0G0r_0clRO2Lg00

Two kids under the age of 10 were among the first Long Islanders ages 5 to 11 to get their COVID-19 shots Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on an expert panel's recommendation to begin administering the Pfizer shots to children.

Etta Fisher, 8, and her brother Arnold, 6, received their shots Wednesday.

EXPLAINER: What parents need to know.

Pfizer said its clinical trial showed the vaccine provides a 90.7% protection against COVID-19 in this age group.

The shots are one-third the dose of the adult vaccines and will be delivered in two shots at least three weeks apart.

Dr. Adina Geller, pediatrician, say this is a momentous step to eventually ending the pandemic.

"Everyone who gets vaccinated is someone who is not going to pass it on to another person, whether it be their peers, their parents, their grandparents, we're all safer when we're all vaccinated," says Geller.

Possible side effects include arm soreness, fever, fatigue and headache.

Doctors say the benefits outweigh the risks, and they're calling the vaccine rollout for kids a momentous step in the fight against COVID-19.

Robert Fisher, Etta and Arnold's dad, says the benefits of getting the shot outweigh the risks.

"I think the consequences of getting the virus are more significant than getting the vaccine," says Fisher. "It's proven to be safe."

Nearly 28 million children are now being encouraged by the CDC to get vaccinated.


