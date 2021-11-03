CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

DoorDash Launches New Safety Features for Deliverers

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CqBqi_0clRO0aE00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - DoorDash is launching two new safety features in its app to improve safety for food deliverers. DoorDash deliverers in Los Angeles will begin using the new SafeDash features, part of an in-app toolkit created by security professionals at ADT, this month before it is available nationwide.

The two new features are the safety reassurance call and the emergency assistance button. The safety reassurance call is available when deliverers are in an unsafe situation and will connect them to an ADT agent through the app. ADT will call the deliverer and remain on the phone until the deliverer is in a safe place. In the event the situation escalates, ADT will contact 911 to request an emergency response.

The emergency assistance button is available for deliverers to use in emergency situations. ADT will contact 911 on the deliverer's behalf and discreetly remain in contact with the deliverer through text messaging.

DoorDash is providing virtual education resources, direct communications, education materials and in-app guidance to deliverers.

``Making deliveries with DoorDash takes me all over the greater Los Angeles area -- driving through the city and exploring new parts of our beautiful region is one of my favorite things about dashing,'' Ronae Christensen, a Los Angeles area Dasher, said in a release.

``But if I'm ever in an unfamiliar area, I'll always make sure to give a friend a call and stay on the phone with them until I'm feeling more comfortable. Now, with SafeDash, I have a more secure and consistent way to seek reassurance. The ability to connect with an agent who has my safety top of mind is a real game changer and I'm so glad DoorDash is thinking about these things.''

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TechCrunch

Hinge launches a new ‘Voice Prompts’ feature to give users a new way to interact

Hinge says the new feature allows people to give others a glimpse into their personality and perhaps hint at what a first date would be like. The feature will prompt users to discuss a certain topic or share a specific fun story. For instance, the prompts may ask users to discuss their biggest date fail or share a random fact that they love.
CELL PHONES
electrek.co

Tesla launches remote sentry mode live view as new premium connectivity feature

Tesla has released a new software update launching the promised remote sentry mode live view from its mobile app. It’s being introduced as a new premium connectivity feature, which requires a $10 per month subscription. Since launching Sentry Mode, an integrated surveillance system inside Tesla’s vehicles using the Autopilot cameras...
CELL PHONES
commercialintegrator.com

XTEN-AV Launches New Feature for Platform

XTEN-AV, the AI-powered, cloud-based AV design software, announced the launch of the XTEN-AV KnowledgeBase. According to the company, KnowledgeBase is a repository of exhaustive information about the functioning, scope, and potentials of the XTEN-AV platform developed to offer a better understanding of the product to its users. Additionally, XTEN-AV stated that the KnowledgeBase categorically organizes information about the platform which enables users to identify their query and garner solutions in an effortless manner.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: DoorDash releases in-app toolkit to promote driver safety

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for November 3, 2021. What a day! Despite the U.S. Federal Reserve announcing a slowdown to its bond-buying program, stocks went up again. It’s heads-you-win, tails-you’re-still-in stock market lately. Economy not good enough for tightening? Stocks go up on a comfortable central-banking environment. Economy good enough for tightening? Stocks go up on good economic news. Sure. I suppose it’s good news for startups looking to exit. — Alex.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
gsmarena.com

Motorola to launch three new feature phones - Moto A10, A50, A70

Motorola is expected to launch three new feature phones in the Indian market. The Moto 10, Moto 50, and Moto 70 have 1,750 mAh batteries, dual SIM support and a two-year replacement guarantee scheme. The Moto A10 and Moto A50 both will come with an MT6261D chipset by Mediatek. They...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Leading NFT Data Provider NFTGO Launches its New Major Feature-Whales Tracking

Recently, leading NFT aggregator platform NFTGO(nftgo.io) has launched one of the most important features for NFT market – Whale Tracking. People who are new to NFT’d probably be confused when hearing the term “whales”. What are whales? Why is everyone talking about them? Simply put, whales are the experts. They are an important category of professional players in the market. They have a strong NFT asset base and a prominent presence on the market’s top charts. They have both passion and expertise in NFT, which enables them to identify potential projects and inject huge capital at an early stage. Their investments can easily drive up the project’s market value, thus creating a natural marketing tool for the project.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Area#Text Messaging#Greater Los Angeles#Adt#Dasher
pymnts

DoorDash Aims to Edge Out Goldbelly With ‘Nationwide Shipping’ Launch

Throughout 2021, food delivery services have been redefining their businesses to expand their use cases, aiming to meet consumers’ instant needs across restaurant and retail categories. Now, DoorDash is taking a sharp turn away from on-demand fulfillment, launching Nationwide Shipping. The service sends food and retail goods from local shops and restaurants to consumers anywhere in the country to arrive several days later or at a set time in the future.
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

iOS 15.2 includes Apple’s new safety feature for kids in Messages

The new Messages feature, meanwhile, is meant to allow parents to play a more active and informed role when it comes to helping their children learn to navigate online communication. Messages will be able to use on-device machine learning to analyze image attachments and determine if a photo being shared is sexually explicit. This technology does not require Apple to access or read the child’s private communications, as all the processing happens on the device. It’s a Family Sharing feature for parents to opt in.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Twitter Blue launches in US, New Zealand with 'Undo Tweet' feature

Twitter on Tuesday expanded its Twitter Blue subscription service to the U.S. and New Zealand, offering users in those countries access to exclusive features like an "Undo Tweet" button. Initially rolled out to iOS users in Australia and Canada as part of a pilot program in June, Twitter Blue is...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wfla.com

Best cell phones for seniors

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether your beloved aging parent is blowing up TikTok with their humorous content or has difficulty figuring out how to turn on the new PC you just bought for them, seniors having a reliable means of keeping in touch can sometimes mean the difference between life and death. The senior in your life deserves an affordable phone that is easy to use. Thankfully, the Moto G Stylus combines the versatility of a smartphone with the comfort and familiarity of a pen or pencil, making it ideal for seniors.
CELL PHONES
ClutchPoints

Twitch faces instant backlash for launching new paid boost stream feature

In a controversial move, Twitch has launched a paid boost feature for streams. Viewers shell out cash so their chosen channels get promoted to other users, supposedly to help streamers “grow” their audience. Twitch went ahead with the addition even after receiving a ton of backlash from the community when the feature was first announced in end-September.
TV & VIDEOS
9to5Mac

AT&T and Verizon delay launch of new 5G spectrum over FAA safety concerns

Verizon and AT&T in the US have reportedly agreed to delay a planned rollout of a new 5G frequency band, according to the Wall Street Journal. The delay comes after the Federal Aviation Administration expressed concerns about “potential interference with key cockpit safety systems.” The expansion was scheduled to take place on December 5.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Google launches new feature to find your pet’s lookalike in historical paintings

Google has launched a new feature that lets you find your pet’s lookalike in historical paintings.The tool is part of the company’s “Arts and Culture” app and uses artificial intelligence to scan to see whether anyone has painting an animal that looks like the one in your house.It could pick out pets in everything from ancient Egyptian figurines to Mexican street art, Google said, as a result of its partnerships with a variety of institutions around the world.The feature will work on dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, horses or rabbits, Google says.To use the feature, users just download the app...
PETS
thestreamable.com

Netflix Launching New iOS Feature ‘Kids Clips’ to Compete with TikTok

As Netflix dives more and more into the mobile app world, having recently released mobile gaming options, they are launching an iOS feature for children to potentially compete with TikTok and YouTube Kids. Netflix is calling this new option “Kids Clips.” This week, the company will be rolling out the feature for iOS users in several countries including the U.S., Canada, Ireland, Latin America, and Australia. It hasn’t been said if the feature will be available on Android.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy