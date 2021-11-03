CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Please Enable JavaScript

Cincinnati CityBeat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWww.citybeat.com is using a security service for protection...

www.citybeat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Grandpa’s Brutally Honest Texts to Granddaughter Has TikTok Cracking Up

One of the biggest benefits of growing old is that you are afforded the ability to no longer care. You can generally say what you want and do what you want and no one is really going to tell you otherwise. That's because you've spent enough time on this miserable planet and you probably come to the realization that the only way to generate some honest enthusiasm is to go all out.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
healthing.ca

B.C. COVID-19 denier publicly states he is ill, dies days later

Mak Parhar told his social media followers that he was sick with a sore throat and body chills. However he denied that he had the COVID-19 virus. A B.C. conspiracy theorist who made headlines early on in the pandemic for claims that hot yoga could destroy the COVID-19 virus has died, just days after saying he was ill on social media.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Lori Harvey On Instagram

Congratulations are in store for fashion diva and entrepreneur Lori Harvey! A friend of mine was excited to know that she launched her very own skincare line SKN by Lori Harvey. When she went to buy a few items, every single product is SOLD OUT! I guess that’s a good thing and I’m sure Lori is proud of that being it was her first beauty line that she launched just a few weeks back!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

A Bogus Anti-Vaccine Video of a ‘Karen’ on a Plane Is Going Viral on TikTok

Six days ago, a TikTok creator named Anjelo Tavera posted a video of a blond woman in a blue sweater having a meltdown on what appears to be a commercial passenger jet. In the video, the woman speaks in stilted, almost mid-Atlantic tones as she delineates to an extremely patient flight attendant why she refuses to take her seat on the plane. “I work hard. I paid for my seat. Which is clearly going to put my life in danger,” she intones in the video, which appears to be recorded from the vantage point of another passenger. As a baby cries...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Dezeen

Clemens Weisshaar found dead in Portugal

German designer Clemens Weisshaar has been found dead in Portugal close to a burned-out car containing the remains of his young son. Weisshaar, 44, was co-founder of pioneering design studio Kram\Weisshaar. Portuguese media reported that the incident was "a case of homicide, followed by suicide". Founded with Stockholm-based designer Reed...
WORLD
Cincinnati CityBeat

25 of the Oldest Restaurants in Greater Cincinnati You Have to Try

While it's hard to ignore Cincinnati's booming restaurant scene, it's incredibly important to pay homage to the restaurants that have stood the test of time in our city. Most of these eateries have been essential to the community for over 25 years, with a few being in business for over a century. Many hold special places in our hearts, not only because of their cuisines, but also for the memories that keep us coming back.
CINCINNATI, OH
TVShowsAce

Elizabeth Johnston Gets Cryptic: Did She Leave Boyfriend Brice?

Elizabeth Johnston of 7 Little Johnstons posted a pretty cryptic message on her Instagram Stories yesterday. The cryptic message was short, sweet, and to the point. It was also a bit dark and ominous as it really revealed little information on what she was actually talking about. What was the cryptic message Elizabeth Johnston posted on her Instagram Stories? And, what did fans think she meant by it? Keep reading, we’ve got the scoop and a screenshot of this mysterious message.
CELEBRITIES
Cincinnati CityBeat

The '70s Love Jam Surely Will Get Your Valentine in the Mood This February

Many people could use a little help in the love department, especially after recent years. Luckily, a performance that could rev up Cincinnati's engines is on the horizon. The '70s Love Jam tour will bring smooth, smooth Soul and R&B to the Queen City on Friday, Feb. 11, at Heritage Bank Center downtown. Happening just before Valentine's Day, the tour features four acts aimed to make concertgoers swoon. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Heritage Bank Center and ticketmaster.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Plenty of pitfalls await Zuckerberg's 'metaverse' plan

When Mark Zuckerberg announced ambitious plans to build the "metaverse” — a virtual reality construct intended to supplant the internet, merge virtual life with real life and create endless new playgrounds for everyone — he promised that “you’re going to able to do almost anything you can imagine.”That might not be such a great idea.Zuckerberg, CEO of the company formerly known as Facebook even renamed it Meta to underscore the significance of the effort. During his late October presentation, he effused about going to virtual concerts with your friends, fencing with holograms of Olympic athletes and — best of...
INTERNET
Cincinnati CityBeat

See Some of Cincinnati Street Artist Technique2012’s Most Irreverent and Unexpected Pieces

Mononymous and anonymous Cincinnati street artist Technique2012 specializes in blending humor, pop culture and social commentary in their singular creations. Pasted throughout the city, spotting one of Technique2012's pieces offers a moment of irreverent joy, as the best street art does — an unexpected, welcome and often thought-provoking interruption in the day-to-day.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy