The Pearl City Lady Chargers battled the visiting Waialua Lady Bulldogs Wednesday night to win an exciting, hard fought match 3-1 in OIA West Girls Varsity Volleyball. The Lady Chargers took the first two sets 25-17, 25-23 before losing the third set 21-25. The Lady Bulldogs picked up where they left off in the third set to open the fourth set dominating the early set points and controlling the tempo throughout the set until the Lady Chargers made a late set rally to win the fourth set and the match 26-24. Lady Chargers outside hitter Sierra Long slammed a match point winning kill off of a perfect set by Aubrie Molina.

PEARL CITY, HI ・ 14 DAYS AGO